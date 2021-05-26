CEDRR hires Castleton University graduate, Rubright, full-time
Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) is pleased to announce Brooke Rubright as their new Outreach Coordinator. Rubright joined CEDRR (formerly as Rutland Economic Development Corporation prior to the merger with Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce) as an intern in the fall of 2019 overseeing the organization's online Career Hub. Following the merger of the two organizations, Rubright stayed through the transition and was brought on as a part-time Communications Assistant implementing the organization's bi-weekly newsletter, assisting with website updates, various graphic design projects, and much more.vermontbiz.com