CEDRR hires Castleton University graduate, Rubright, full-time

Curators at 77ART are planning to bring the artists-in-residence program back to Rutland over the summer. “Our artist residency program offers artists from around the country, around the world (a chance) to come and stay for one month in Rutland. They live in a house over on Cottage Street. They work in studios on Merchants Row. They kind of embed themselves in the community for short periods of time. That's with the aim of creating a sort of blood-vessel flow of art moving through Rutland,” said Whitney Ramage, residency director for 77ART on Thursday during a Project VISION meeting.