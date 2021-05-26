CEDRR hires Castleton University graduate, Rubright, full-time

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleChamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) is pleased to announce Brooke Rubright as their new Outreach Coordinator. Rubright joined CEDRR (formerly as Rutland Economic Development Corporation prior to the merger with Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce) as an intern in the fall of 2019 overseeing the organization's online Career Hub. Following the merger of the two organizations, Rubright stayed through the transition and was brought on as a part-time Communications Assistant implementing the organization's bi-weekly newsletter, assisting with website updates, various graphic design projects, and much more.

Martin Henry Freeman gazes toward Washington Street, a marker, according to those who put him there, of the ongoing struggle for equality. The sculpture of the Rutland native who was the first African-American to become a college president was dedicated Thursday, and a descendant of Freeman announced his family was establishing a scholarship fund for local students. The bust of Freeman set atop a stack of books is the eighth entry in the Rutland Sculpture Trail and the third to be placed in Center Street Marketplace Park.