Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Still Waiting For Sony To Approve PlayStation Store Return

By Joe Pring
wegotthiscovered.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGamers looking to pick up a digital copy of Cyberpunk 2077 for PlayStation 4 still have no idea as to when the controversial video game will reappear on the console’s digital storefront. For those not aware, Sony pulled the title from sale on its platforms last year after a huge...

wegotthiscovered.com
