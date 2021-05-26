Cancel
Burlington, VT

BSD releases Equity and Inclusion Data Report

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisparities Report Highlights Areas for Growth in Equity. Vermont Business Magazine Burlington School District (BSD) has released the 2019-2020 Equity and Inclusion Data Report, the annual report that measures equitable outcomes for students. Available on the District website(link is external), the report analyzes data on student academic achievement, discipline, and participation in order to identify and eliminate disparities in these areas, and to show whether, and to what extent, there are different student outcomes collaborated with race/ethnicity, household income, language background, ability, or gender.

Burlington, VTvermontbiz.com

VCF hires Molly Walsh as Research and Insight Officer

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Community Foundation has hired Molly Walsh as a Research and Insight Officer. Walsh joins the Community Foundation after more than thirty years covering Vermont as a newspaper reporter, spending the majority of that time at The Burlington Free Press, and most recently working for five years at the weekly newspaper Seven Days. Her byline has appeared on news stories about affordable housing, childcare, water quality, climate change, racial justice, education equity, land use, and scores of other issues impacting the state.
WCAX

Burlington considers lifting mask mandate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In light of new CDC guidelines on masking and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott lifting the masking requirements for vaccinated individuals in most settings, Burlington could soon be following suit. The City Council is holding a special meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. called by Mayor Miro Weinberger...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont school vaccination clinics kick off

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - School-based COVID vaccination clinics were open across Vermont on Monday. Nine of the 40 participating schools kicked off their clinics. The rest of the schools will be opening up throughout the week. Four out of the nine school clinics held Monday were hosted on school grounds.
Swanton, VTSt. Albans Messenger

3 things to know this week: State steps up number of vaccine clinics

Vermont is continuing to push COVID-19 vaccine accessibility, and with the recent emergency authorization of vaccine use for residents age 12 to 15, an additional 27,000 are now eligible. The state has added numerous walk-in clinics and is working with schools to hold in-house clinics across Vermont this week. Also...
beckersasc.com

$3M ASC proposed in Vermont

An ASC estimated to cost $3 million was proposed in Colchester, Vt. Green Mountain Surgery Center submitted a letter of intent to the Green Mountain Care Board for The Collaborative Surgery Center May 13. The ASC would be majority women-managed and located near the Green Mountain Surgery Center. The Collaborative...
Burlington, VTVTDigger

Burlington City Council pay raise

I was shocked to learn how little city councilors are paid considering how much time and energy the job requires. As a Burlington taxpayer, I absolutely support a significant raise for the councilors. It ought to be at least $25,000 and probably quite a bit more. Why in the world...
Burlington, VTWCAX

New Burlington public safety survey launches

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After four months in the making, the city of Burlington’s new public safety survey is officially up and running. The assessment, which takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete, seeks Burlington residents’ input on how to make the Queen City safer and healthier. It asks people how safe they feel in Burlington during the day and at night, what they think the biggest public safety concerns are, and how comfortable they are calling Burlington police.
vermontbiz.com

Champlain’s 143rd Commencement celebrates students’ resilience in virtual and in-person ceremonies

College Awards Honorary Degrees to Commencement Speakers Governor Phil Scott and Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. Vermont Business Magazine Champlain College celebrated the resilience of its 2021 graduates with a series of virtual and in-person ceremonies at its 143rd Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 15th. The college awarded honorary doctorates to speakers Vermont Governor Phil Scott and Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, for their leadership and lifesaving work during the coronavirus pandemic, and featured student speakers Angela Richard, Robbin Suggs Williams, and Paul Leendertse.
Burlington, VTWCAX

Champlain College to stick with virtual commencement plans

NY teens line up for shots and chance for ‘normal’. New York teens aged 12 to 15 are now approved to get the Pfizer vaccine and state-run sites clinics Friday opened for that age group. Updated: 34 minutes ago. A Plattsburgh middle school crossing guard faces charges after a video...
Burlington, VTvpr.org

Commuting Through COVID: As Ridership Decreased During The Pandemic, State Focused On Safety

In a year that’s taken us for an uncertain ride, public transportation services in Vermont have remained accessible, reliable, and most of all, safe. After the long, dark winter, early spring has resurfaced sunshine, songbirds, and the squawking of seagulls in Vermont. In downtown Burlington, a busy spot no matter the weather, is Green Mountain Transit’s bus station on Cherry Street.
WCAX

Annual Vermont middle school circus program goes virtual, Part 2

The proposal was pushed by a group of people who say they suffered physical abuse while living at the St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington, which closed in 1974. Workers start drawing shots around 7 a.m. and won't stop until they've drawn what they need for the day. Saint Michael’s College...
Burlington, VTvermontbiz.com

LaunchVT announces 2021 Accelerator Cohort

Vermont Business Magazine LaunchVT(link is external) has kicked off its ninth Accelerator Cohort with eight promising Vermont startups. The businesses were chosen from a competitive field based on the quality of their product, market, and founding team. All eight businesses have the potential to scale and create significant economic opportunity in their local communities.
Burlington, VTwamc.org

New Initiative Created To Increase BIPOC Vaccinations In Burlington Area

A new initiative has been launched in Vermont’s most populous county to get people of color vaccinated against COVID-19. On Wednesday board members of the Vermont Professionals of Color Network joined Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger to discuss a new Vermont Health Equity Initiative. Burlington Racial Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Department Public Policy and Research Analyst Belan Antensaye says the initiative is intended to close the racial gap in vaccinations.
Burlington, VTWCAX

Vaccine clinics for hospitality workers begin Friday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Walk-in vaccine clinics will be available for tourism and hospitality workers starting Friday in various locations across Vermont. We’re told it’s thanks to a partnership with the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing and the Vermont Department of Health. Over the next...
Burlington, VTvermontbiz.com

Fritz Langrock of Langrock Sperry & Wool announces new mediation practice

Fritz Langrock is expanding his practice into mediation. Along with 30 plus years of experience as a general practice lawyer and litigator, Fritz brings patience and preparation to the mediation table. He is a trained mediator through Harvard’s Program on Negotiation and through Champlain College’s Mediation program. Fritz is able...