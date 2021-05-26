BSD releases Equity and Inclusion Data Report
Disparities Report Highlights Areas for Growth in Equity. Vermont Business Magazine Burlington School District (BSD) has released the 2019-2020 Equity and Inclusion Data Report, the annual report that measures equitable outcomes for students. Available on the District website(link is external), the report analyzes data on student academic achievement, discipline, and participation in order to identify and eliminate disparities in these areas, and to show whether, and to what extent, there are different student outcomes collaborated with race/ethnicity, household income, language background, ability, or gender.vermontbiz.com