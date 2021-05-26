COVID-19 mRNA vaccines: How could anything developed this quickly be safe?

Can people who are fully vaccinated still transmit the virus to other people?. People are considered fully vaccinated if it’s been at least two weeks following the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna and at least two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines do not always prevent infection. Fully vaccinated people can become infected asymptomatically or with minimal symptoms and can still spread COVID-19 to others. However, a growing body of evidence indicates that people fully vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) are less likely to have asymptomatic infection or to transmit COVID-19 to others. And the vaccines keep people from developing severe illness and ending up in the hospital.