Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines: How could anything developed this quickly be safe?

By Moon Nahm, M.D./UAB
wbrc.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - How could anything developed this quickly be safe?. For many Americans, the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines less than a year after the pandemic began is, quite literally, unbelievable. That skepticism, in turn, is contributing to hesitancy to get the shot — especially among those concerned that the most widely used COVID-19 vaccines rely on messenger RNA, or mRNA, to induce protection. This is the first time that any mRNA vaccine has been approved for human use.

www.wbrc.com
View All 40 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rna Vaccine#Covid 19 Vaccine#Mrna#Wbrc#Americans#German#Turkish#Pfizer Biontech#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Flu
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
SciencePosted by
CBS News

Using mRNA tech beyond COVID vaccines

By using messenger ribonucleic acid (or mRNA) as a platform for delivering vaccinations, biotech companies like Moderna have been able to rewrite COVID vaccines swiftly to address newly-emergent variant strains. And now, fighting COVID is just the beginning, as Moderna plans to use mRNA to change the way we treat or prevent other diseases. National Public Radio correspondent Allison Aubrey reports.
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

Study reveals maternal and neonatal benefits of Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

A new commentary, published as an ‘In-Press Preview’ in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, addresses the salient issue of vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in pregnancy and potential antibody transfer to the fetus – and provides the evidence in support of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine safety and efficacy for both maternal and child health.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Reconstituted mRNA Covid-19 vaccines can be safely transported

Researchers from the Hospital del Mar and Pompeu Fabra University have confirmed that messenger RNA vaccines pre-prepared in syringes for their administration can be transported by road for up to three hours. This may be of great relevance in mass vaccination strategies, especially in rural and less developed areas, as the doses can be prepared in an official healthcare centre and then transported to remote vaccination sites or areas with an underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure.
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Covid-19 vaccine: WHO is working on an exchange platform for mRNA technology

The World Health Organization WHO is planning an exchange platform for mRNA technology. It is responding to the current vaccine shortage, but also to the next global pandemic, said Martin Friede, coordinator of the Initiative for Vaccine Research at the WHO at a panel discussion of the ZeroCovid campaign. Twelve companies have already signaled their willingness to throw their know-how into the new pool, and twelve countries are also suitable as production sites.
Public Healthq107.com

mRNA COVID-19 vaccines should be 2nd dose after AstraZeneca shot: NACI

WATCH ABOVE: NACI recommends Pfizer or Moderna for people who received AstraZeneca as first COVID-19 vaccine shot. Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) updated its guidance, now recommending that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna are the preferred second doses for those who took AstraZeneca as their first.
Public HealthPosted by
Record-Journal

Ask the Expert - Can I still transmit the virus after getting vaccinated?

Can people who are fully vaccinated still transmit the virus to other people?. People are considered fully vaccinated if it’s been at least two weeks following the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna and at least two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines do not always prevent infection. Fully vaccinated people can become infected asymptomatically or with minimal symptoms and can still spread COVID-19 to others. However, a growing body of evidence indicates that people fully vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) are less likely to have asymptomatic infection or to transmit COVID-19 to others. And the vaccines keep people from developing severe illness and ending up in the hospital.
Public Healthdallassun.com

COVID-19: First mRNA vaccine tech transfer hub a great step forward

The World Health Organization (WHO) is supporting a South African consortium in establishing the first COVID-19 mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub, the UN agency announced on Monday. The facility will allow manufacturers from developing countries to receive training in how to produce vaccines, and the relevant licenses to do so,...
Healththefreepress.ca

B.C. health officials say mixing mRNA vaccines is safe, effective

British Columbia’s provincial health officer is encouraging anyone who is offered a different COVID-19 vaccine than the one they first received to take it. Dr. Bonnie Henry says fluctuating vaccine supply means if you received Pfizer-BioNTech, you may be offered Moderna for your second shot, or vice versa, and she says health officials are confident both vaccines are safe, effective and interchangeable.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Afrigen gears up to deliver Africa's first COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

CAPE TOWN, June 24 (Reuters) - Afrigen Biologics expects a decision in mid-July on partners to produce Africa's first COVID-19 vaccine using the mRNA platform, the South African start-up's managing director said. The World Health Organization picked Afrigen for a pilot to give poor and middle-income countries the know-how and...