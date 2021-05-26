Vulcan Materials to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend by 36.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.