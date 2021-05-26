Promotion of Lt Col Zieglar to Colonel
“Lt. Col. Roger Zeigler is ideally suited to lead the Vermont Army National Guard’s logistical planning and operations,” said Col. Tracey Poirier, chief of staff, Vermont Army National Guard. “He and I have worked side-by-side for much of the last ten years and I can say without hesitation that Lt. Col. Zeigler has always led with integrity and professionalism. The Vermont Army National Guard is extremely fortunate to benefit from his service.”vermontbiz.com