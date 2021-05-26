HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.71.