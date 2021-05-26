HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS
HEICO (NYSE:HEI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.www.modernreaders.com