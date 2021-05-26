Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.32. 160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,328. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a one year low of C$8.90 and a one year high of C$17.89. The stock has a market cap of C$164.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.60.www.modernreaders.com