Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.