Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

