Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAC. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.