Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - I was the BEST MAN in my buddys wedding and I did something that I'm still getting some shade from the bride. I SWITCHED 'Their' WEDDING SONG RIGHT before their 1st dance. Look, it was last minute and the DJ did not have the info, so he asked me. Well, I know my BRO real well and kind of knew the SLOW JAM he loves. So I chose another song. The DJ played it and everything went well but I got the LOOK from her and she really didn't talk to me anymore that night. . Maybe I should have ran and asked them what song they wanted but I improvised. Well, ever since she's been giving me the whole 'I ruined her wedding' feeling. Um, how long before she gets over it?