CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Hawkins County woman is behind bars after she was charged in the death of her grandmother last year, Times News reported. According to the Hawking County Sheriff’s Office, 80-year-old Maggie Ruth Williams dies less than 24 hours after she was hospitalized in November of 2020. Time News reported Williams’ granddaughter and caregiver 36-year-old Misty Dawn Barnett, was indicted on one county of aggravated neglect of an elderly adult in the death of Barnett.