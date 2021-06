Although no Spartans were drafted in 2020, Michigan State can trust that head coach Mel Tucker is the right man for the job. He has developed a strong culture in East Lansing and has his players adapting to it. They recruit every day and seem to always be focused on building up the program. The 2020 season had some bright spots despite a rough season for the Spartans. They had big wins over Northwestern and Michigan that gave fans some much-needed hope for the future.