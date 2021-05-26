J.J. Watt Unveils Plan to Honor Arizona Cardinals Legend and American Hero Pat Tillman
J.J. Watt was a fan favorite in his time with the Houston Texans. Fans loved his high motor, his passion for winning, and his dedication to the city of Houston. As a new member of the Arizona Cardinals, Watt wasted no time endearing himself to his new fan base. In one of his first moves with his new team, the defensive end announced his plans to honor team legend and American hero Pat Tillman with a new signature shoe.