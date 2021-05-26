Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

J.J. Watt Unveils Plan to Honor Arizona Cardinals Legend and American Hero Pat Tillman

By Tim Crean
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

J.J. Watt was a fan favorite in his time with the Houston Texans. Fans loved his high motor, his passion for winning, and his dedication to the city of Houston. As a new member of the Arizona Cardinals, Watt wasted no time endearing himself to his new fan base. In one of his first moves with his new team, the defensive end announced his plans to honor team legend and American hero Pat Tillman with a new signature shoe.

www.sportscasting.com
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

153K+
Followers
17K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jj Watt
Person
Pat Tillman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Houston#Texans#The Arizona Cardinals#The U S Army Rangers#Reuters#Jj Iv Valor Shoes#Pattillmanfnd#Twitter#Reebok#The Jj Iv Valor#Espn#Nfc#Pro Football Reference#Hall Of Famer#Arizona State#Team Legend#Defensive End#Arizona Supporters#Nfl Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Football
News Break
Army
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLMile High Report

Broncos OTA Phase II to begin Monday

After a disappointing career in Denver clouded by injuries and a year deferred over COVID concerns, fans were finally ready to see what Ja’Wuan James could do. Then he tore his Achilles tendon during a workout away from team facilities. DaeSean Hamilton, a member of a crowded receiver’s room, was on the cusp of being traded right before he tore his ACL during a workout also being conducted outside the team facility. The Denver Broncos have made it clear that they will be voiding money owed on contracts where players are injured while avoiding the team’s offseason training activities.
NFLchatsports.com

Arizona Cardinals officially sign four undrafted free agents in 2021 class

The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of names on the roster. They added four more on Thursday officially, as they signed their smallest undrafted free agent draft class of the last decade. On Thursday the team announced they had agreed to terms with four players as undrafted free agents:. N.C. State...
NFLchatsports.com

Arizona Cardinals get intriguing defensive line prospect in Cam Murray

The final of the four undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed was an intriguing athlete along the defensive line in Cam Murray from Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State defensive lineman Cam Murray (6-2, 294) started all 11 games last season and led the team’s defensive tackles with 22 tackles while also having six tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. He played in 42 games at Oklahoma State and finished his career with 62 tackles (33 solo), 8.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and three passes defensed.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Cardinals CB Dre Kirkpatrick visits Patriots

Free agent cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick didn’t sign with a team last year until joining the Arizona Cardinals after the start of training camp. It came after Robert Alford got injured. He could sign with a team much earlier this offseason. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Kirkpatrick visited the New...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals have 5 tryout players in rookie minicamp

The Arizona Cardinals kicked off their rookie minicamp on Friday. Typically, there are a number of tryout players seeking the opportunity to make the offseason roster. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the league is allowing only five tryout players as a maximum. Who are the five players trying out...
NFLchatsports.com

The week-by-week 2021 schedule for the NFC West

The NFL released its full 2021 regular-season schedule. This season is the first with a 17-game season. We know the Arizona Cardinals’ schedule and have some takeaways from it. But what does the season schedule look like for the entire NFC West?. Below are the week-to-week matchups for all four...
NFLchatsports.com

Arizona Cardinals sign Tae Hayes after mini-camp workout

The rookies were not the only show in town last weekend, as the Arizona Cardinals had their first mini-camp of the 2021 NFL offseason. They had some veteran tryout players in as well and one of them made a good impression. From the team:. The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Cardinals Add 4 UDFAs

The Cardinals have officially filled their 90-man roster. The team announced the signing of four undrafted free agents today:. Angeline got a nice pay day from his new team, earning a $30K signing bonus (via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle on Twitter). Meanwhile, Burns got a $25K signing bonus as part of his pact with Arizona (via Wilson).
NFLchatsports.com

Cardinals’ Youth Movement and Player Development

Background: Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) blocks a pass against Philadelphia Eagles guard Nate Herbig (67) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas. Yesterday on the “How Dare the Cardinals Start a Rookie Mike” thread there was an outstanding comment...
NFLchatsports.com

Predicting final records for the 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, and Seahawks

49ers: 11-6 We’ll find out how good this team is early in the season. San Francisco should start 2-0, but after that, they play seven potential playoff teams, depending on how you feel about Arizona. The back-half of the schedule is forgiving, but we’re in for two straight months of quality football.
NFLchatsports.com

Arizona Cardinals could fare well during week-two matchup

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 24: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings greets Jordan Hicks #58 of the Arizona Cardinals after the preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Cardinals 20-9. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Many fans of the...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

NFL Odds Week 1: Picks, predictions for 2021 NFL opening weekend

Following the 2021 NFL schedule release, sportsbooks offered Week 1 betting odds — here are our picks and predictions against the spread. The NFL announced the 2021 Week 1 schedule yesterday, along with the plan for the rest of the season. As such, Week 1 NFL betting odds have been posted for this year’s opening week. Which teams should you put your money on? Here are our Week 1 picks and predictions still months away from the 2021 NFL season opener.
NFLchatsports.com

Toughest Regular Season Away Game for the Arizona Cardinals in 2021

Oct 25, 2020; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (32) intercepts a pass and is chased down and tackled by Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) in the first half during a game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Nfl Seattle Seahawks At Arizona Cardinals.
NFLCBS Sports

Cardinals' Tae Hayes: Signed after tryout

The Cardinals signed Hayes on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. Arizona hosted Hayes for a tryout during rookie minicamp, and the 23-year-old managed to parlay that opportunity into a spot on the offseason roster. Hayes now will focus his attention toward competing for a depth role. He spent time with the Vikings and Dolphins in 2020.