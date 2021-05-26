Tomato Cracker Salad is the summer treat you didn't know you needed

From Texas BBQ to NY pizza to cheese curds in the Midwest, food is a rich part of a region's identity. We crave the dishes we grew up with, even if they're out of culinary style everywhere else. So our friends over at Cinch Home Services surveyed more than 1,100 people, pulled Google search data, and discovered which dinner recipes are trending across the U.S. right now. Along with what's cooking in each state, the data showed that 2 out of 3 people prefer to make recipes that have been passed down from older generations, which we're totally on board with. So whether you need a fresh idea for dinner tonight or you're curious to see what the peeps in your state are craving these days, keep scrolling for delicious recipes to inspire your next meal.