Primus Mootry column: A story that should never stop being told

In IT’S LIFE AS I SEE IT: BLACK CARTOONISTS IN CHICAGO, 1940-1980 (New York Review Comics, 200 pp., $24.95), Charles Johnson’s opening essay alone is worth the price of admission. Johnson is best known as a philosopher and the author of novels including “Middle Passage” — but a cartoonist? That was news to me. In “My Life as a Cartoonist” — which introduces the anthology, edited by Dan Nadel, and which spotlights nine creators, including Johnson himself — he writes that the only serious disagreement he ever had with his father was when he announced at age 15 that he wanted to be an artist. “Chuck,” Johnson recounts his father explaining, after some seconds of silence, “they don’t let Black people do that. You need to think of something else.” Johnson declares that his father’s words have haunted him his entire life. “If I couldn’t draw or create,” he thought, “I didn’t want to live.”