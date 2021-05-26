Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Primus Mootry column: A story that should never stop being told

Greensburg Daily News
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRequiem for George Floyd ... It was an ordinary evening. That day, a tall 46-year old black man walked into a corner store in a Minneapolis neighborhood. Those who saw him said he was behaving like he might have been drunk, but he was known in the area as someone who, in spite of his size, was usually playful and harmless.

www.greensburgdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Racial Injustice#Dws#Dwr#Dwp#Dwd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
ReligionBowling Green Daily News

Billy Graham: Happiness should never depend on circumstance

QUESTION: Our son has graduated from college with academic honors and high hopes. Within weeks, the economy plunged, the job market dried up and he says he has lost his faith in God. It seems hopeless to keep him moving forward. – H.H. ANSWER: The year was 1939. A luxury...
Kansas City, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Sad stories sometimes told, sometimes forgotten

Last Saturday was a perfect summer day and I spent the afternoon working on my deck while I listened to some of my favorite Harry Chapin tunes. I admit I had heard them so many times that I knew the words and sang along. Harry was a musical storyteller like none other.
ReligionCedar Valley Daily Times

PROCLAIMING THE LORD'S GREATNESS: The story of Jesus is told

As the world continues to open up following the pandemic and things return to “normal,” we have an opportunity to reflect on what normal will mean following the losses, upheavals, and disturbances of the long months of mitigations and distancing. Perhaps the Christian message can offer some advice for moving forward with hope and joy.
ReligionDerrick

COLUMN: Praise God for having - or being - a good father

In my column for the month of May, I gave a tribute to my mother, Ruth Friedlund, celebrating her life and legacy, reflecting upon her perseverance in spite of tragic life circumstances. With this being Father's Day weekend, I feel blessed to have the opportunity to now honor my father,...
Family Relationshipspilot.com

Column: The Job of Being a Father Changes Over a Lifetime

Happy Father’s Day. Those early years of fatherhood are pretty straightforward. You’re the maintenance guy, the janitor, the playmate and law enforcement. And you’re always on standby as the fill-in for Mom when it comes to the care and feeding of children. I enjoyed those hands-on moments, and they’re what...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

A notorious ‘Karen’ got shamed by onlookers after being recognised in the street

A “Karen” who went viral last month after she called the police on two Black women has been shamed by onlookers who recognised her in the street.In the original incident, TikToker Alana Lambert uploaded multiple parts explaining how the woman accused her and her friend of threatening to “beat” her after she refused to return a dropped charger in Central Park, New York.The situation escalated when the woman in question decided to call the police, accusing the other women of “threatening” her, and admitting to being racist.“I pick my race over any race, what’s your problem,” the woman says.Over 2.6m...
Pittsburgh, PAalleghenyfront.org

Even on the Trail, the Music Never Stops

This story was originally published on June 5, 2015. Brian Siewiorek, the Production Director at Pittsburgh’s public radio music station, WYEP, and a few friends rode their bikes along the Great Allegheny Passage and C&O Towpath from Pittsburgh to Washington D.C. But amid the peace and quiet of nature—Brian still couldn’t leave the music behind. Here’s his story:
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

I Never Told Anyone That I Thought I Was a Serial Killer

The term "Pure O" OCD was created to emphasize how people can have some symptoms of OCD (obsessions) while others (compulsions) remain secret. Aaron Harvey, a mental health advocate and the co-founder of the Made of Millions Foundation, had Pure O OCD for decades before self-diagnosing. Now people like Harvey...
Family RelationshipsTahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: The difference between being a father and a dad

Dad didn't come to any of my tea parties and he never tied ribbons in my hair. It took him losing his mind for me to change mine. Most of the time I went out of my way to avoid being around him - mostly because he'd speak the truth - and I wasn't ready to hear it, much less face it. If someone had told me 45 years ago, when I was a teenager, the day would come I'd be wishing for just one more lecture from him, I wouldn't have believed a word of it.
Societylancescurv.com

WE MUST NEVER STOP LOVING OUR BABIES!

LilyFiyah details her beloved experiences in how she raised her children and the things that she feels are necessary to rear them properly that are often overlooked in today’s fast paced disconnected society. Lots of love and wisdom is shared in this passionate piece so please share your perspectives on this video in the comment area below. Thanks and enjoy!
WorldBBC

Leicester postman returns Father's Day letter sent to heaven

A mother whose eight-year-old daughter posted a Father's Day letter addressed to her dad in heaven said she was overwhelmed when it was returned to her by a postman. The postman, who recently lost his own father, managed to track down Sarah Tully after a social media appeal. He said...
Comicsdnyuz.com

Black Lives Drawn and Stories of Struggle Told Through Comics

In IT’S LIFE AS I SEE IT: BLACK CARTOONISTS IN CHICAGO, 1940-1980 (New York Review Comics, 200 pp., $24.95), Charles Johnson’s opening essay alone is worth the price of admission. Johnson is best known as a philosopher and the author of novels including “Middle Passage” — but a cartoonist? That was news to me. In “My Life as a Cartoonist” — which introduces the anthology, edited by Dan Nadel, and which spotlights nine creators, including Johnson himself — he writes that the only serious disagreement he ever had with his father was when he announced at age 15 that he wanted to be an artist. “Chuck,” Johnson recounts his father explaining, after some seconds of silence, “they don’t let Black people do that. You need to think of something else.” Johnson declares that his father’s words have haunted him his entire life. “If I couldn’t draw or create,” he thought, “I didn’t want to live.”
KidsPosted by
CNN

My 6-year-old just had his first encounter with racism

(CNN) — A short while ago, my little boy told me something that shattered my world. I had been preparing breakfast for him, watching the early morning sunlight dappling his head, bent in concentration over the card he was busy making. Our companiable hush was only broken when he enquired how to spell "because," and then, several minutes later, "people." I looked over his shoulder -- the carefully inscribed message was poignant but full of kindness.
Family RelationshipsLancaster Online

Reflections on being a son and a father [column]

On this Father’s Day, my thoughts turn to my own father and to the father I have wanted to be to my children, all of whom are now adults. In the best of circumstances, children teach you humility even as they remind you of your strengths and limitations. If you are lucky enough, you might even find a measure of grace in the experience.
Holland, MIHolland Sentinel

Cassandra Lybrink: Things no one ever told me about being a mom

In the nine months leading up to motherhood, like most moms-to-be, I received approximately seven gajillion pieces of unsolicited advice. This was in addition to the gobs of need-to-know information from “What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” and its accompanying phone app — which, by the way, is nothing but a cornucopia of additional stress.