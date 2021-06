The pop duo known as Sparks may have a career that spans over 50 years and 25 albums, but director Edgar Wright will probably be introducing them to a whole new wave of fans with The Sparks Brothers. The filmmaker behind Shaun of the Dead has delivered his first feature film documentary, in which he attempts to profile a band that he describes as “successful, underrated, hugely influential, and overlooked all at the same time.” Even if you know songs by Sparks, it’s very likely that you don’t know their whole story. Get a taste in the trailer below.