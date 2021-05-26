Cancel
OPINION: To The Owners Surrendering Pets They Adopted During The Pandemic, You Disgust Me

By Nicole Murray
Cover picture for the article

Oh y'all got me worked up now. The world is officially opening back up and I am thrilled. The face mask mandate will officially be gone as of this upcoming Friday, businesses can fill up to 100% capacity and live music and sporting events are BACK!. But now that there...

Boston, MAWicked Local

Opinion: Safeguard pets during summer travel season

Memorial Day Weekend is here, and many of us are eager to be a part of the anticipated very busy summer travel season. But as we look to get away, it’s important to take our pets into consideration – whether they’re traveling with us or not. Now is a perfect...
thurstontalk.com

Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Moon

Meet Moon! She is an 86-oound, 4.5-year-old, American Staffordshire terrier. Moon has a beautiful chocolate blue and white coat with green eyes. Moon enjoys providing her people with emotional support and comfort. She loves to spend time with you relaxing on the couch, picnicking in the yard, or on a Sunday drive. She is a lovely girl who enjoys going a good, active walk. She would appreciate strong individuals in her life as she is incredibly strong on leash. She is doing well learning to walk with a harness which will go home with her upon adoption. In the past, she has lived with small dog and at one point she lived with cats. It is unsure how she would do in a home now with dogs and cats, but proper introduction is required. There were children in her previous homes, but older 10+ sturdy kind and dog savvy kids are recommended due to her size and energy. Miss Moon is a sweet, loving, and smart girl looks forward to a home with a securely fenced yard.
South Bend, INabc57.com

Animal surrenders increase amid pandemic

Animal Shelters have been seeing an increase in the number of animal surrenders from this time last year. According to the South Bend Animal Resource Center, so far this year there have been two-hundred and thirty-seven animals surrendered, and thirteen adopted pets returned last year, two-hundred and fifty animals total.
Petsyournewsnet.com

Are You Allergic to Your Pandemic Pet?

After finding out we'd all be stuck at home, many people went out and got a new family member like a 'pandemic puppy' to keep them company. But what if you find out you’re allergic to your new furry friend?. People who are allergic to their pets may develop chronic...
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Beginning of summer pet adoption special

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control have dogs and cats waiting to be adopted. A special deal of $50 will be available from June 1-12, 2021. Adoption fees include:. Spay or neuter. Initial vaccinations. Dewormer. Flea/tick treatment. Microchip. The Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control facility...
Homelesshumanesociety.org

No, ‘pandemic pets’ aren’t being surrendered. But some families still need support.

Recently, as people are starting to head back into the office, I’ve been getting questions about what’s happening with “pandemic pets” — dogs, cats and other animals who people brought into their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reporters want to know whether we have noticed any trends — are these pandemic pets being surrendered to shelters? Are they being abandoned now that the lockdown is over? Some articles have even reported on animal shelters bracing for an influx of returns, and in a few instances pandemic puppies have even been referred to as “problem pooches” at risk of being surrendered as pet parents return to work, school and other post-pandemic schedules.
PetsNapa Valley Register

Adopt a Pet | Roxanne

*Wonderful Cat Alert* We love mama Roxanne and can't get enough of her easygoing, friendly purrsonality. She raised her three babies and is now spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and tested negative for FeLV/FIV. This cat is so sweet and low maintenance that she has earned full house privileges in her foster home. Roxanne is about 4 years old and is quite petite. She's not bothered by toddlers or dogs and she coexists peacefully with everyone! She has a whisper of a meow and loves pets and soft blankies. Not much fazes this cool, calm kitty. When her foster mom brought home three little mush eaters, Roxanne hopped right into their playpen enclosure and has been cleaning them, sleeping next to them on their heated bed and helping her foster mom supervise the new kids every day. They aren't nursing and she is no longer producing milk, but her mothering instincts are strong nonetheless. Please share to help Roxanne find a fantastic home of her own!
Pet Servicespetbusiness

Understanding Today’s Pet Owner

Pets have played a central role in comforting Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pet care community—retailers, distributors, manufacturers, veterinarians, and other service providers—were essential players as millions of new pet owners sought advice and products to care for their pets. The industry set a new benchmark in 2020, generating over $100 billion in annual sales in the U.S. We are bullish for the coming year, projecting growth of 5.8 percent—well above the historical average of three to four percent.
Petsclassichits947.com

If You’re Even Just Pondering Adopting Your Next Pet…

Our house has had many “rescues”, most living with us for many years. One stint was a female Chinese Shar-Pei (Wrinkle Dog), formally named Greta, although she was rarely called that. That one was 16 years. There’s so much wonderful work being done at La Crosse-Caledonia area shelters by terrific...
Palo Alto, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Now is the right time to adopt a pet

Recently, I stumbled upon the Peninsula Humane Society’s website that featured various pets up for adoption. Especially amidst the pandemic, with significantly more time spent at home, it seems as if the adoption of pets has increased substantially. Not only do pets bring joy and pleasure to their owners’ lives, but they also ensure stability in both the physical and mental health of humans; pets act as a catalyst to get outside, and they also help reduce stress and anxiety.
PetsWoodlands Online& LLC

Friends with Benefits: Adopting a Pet

We’ve probably all heard that adopting a pet is healthy, but is it really true?. In 2019, the Health Resources and Services Administration described a “loneliness epidemic” as an increasing societal health concern. [1] And that was before the Covid-19 crisis. Interestingly, Shelter Animals Count, which runs a database that...
Petsclassichits947.com

Sam and Keith agree! If you are looking for a pet, Adopt!

I wanted to be a Fireman when I was a kid because they were (in all the stories) rescuing kittens all the time. Apparently they still do. Over the years I have been privileged to share our home with second hand pets. The smartest dog I ever had was a...
Petsoutdoorchannelplus.com

Pet Insurance for Dogs: Is it Worth It?

Policies and plans are in place to protect your gun dog—and possibly your wallet. Whether or not you openly admit to gambling and hedging bets, if you’re training and hunting a gun dog in bird cover or running them in field trials, you are waging to beat the odds that your dog will encounter an injury at some point. Sprains, lacerations, wildlife run-ins, punctures, broken bones, the list goes on. We assume this inherent risk in owning and running our dogs and it doesn’t end with field trauma. As household pets, our dogs may ingest a foreign object or develop a chronic medical condition that requires advanced veterinary care. We do our best to monitor our dog’s behavior at home and in the field, and we train and condition them to avoid preventable...
Greene, NYhudsonvalley360.com

As pandemic wanes, pet owners provide forever-homes

Former second-home owners have been holding on to their pandemic pets, making their now first-homes the forever-homes for locally adopted pets. In the spring and early summer last year, from around April to June, the Columbia-Greene Humane Society saw a spike in both adoptions and surrenders, Columbia-Greene Humane Society President and CEO Ron Perez said Friday. But surrenders have dwindled and are back on track with pre-pandemic times, and adoptions have been steady, and slightly higher than before the pandemic.
Downers Grove, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

More people adopted pets at pandemic's start, and in the suburbs, they're keeping them

Fifteen months ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated, would-be pet owners flocked to shelters seeking animal companions. Though some shelters across the country are reporting an uptick in pandemic pet returns this spring, that does not appear to be the case in the suburbs: Commitments established during COVID-19's darkest period are enduring now that brighter days have arrived, according to local animal welfare experts.
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: You won't find a happier dog than Smudge!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dogs are, of course, notoriously happy pets, but Smudge takes it to another level!. The one-year-old boxer mix is full of energy and loves company, whether it be other dogs or people. He even has a condition many people call "happy tail", which means he had to...