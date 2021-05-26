Cancel
Mandatory minimum sentences a problem in Mississippi

By J. Robertson
empowerms.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report from Empower Mississippi gives Mississippi a low grade for its sentencing laws. Grading Justice gives Mississippi a grade of “D” for its policies related to mandatory minimum sentences that prevent judges from exercising discretion and considering the facts of the case. These sentences tie the hands of judges and apply sentences that can be grossly disproportionate to the underlying conduct. In recent years, states have moved to eliminate mandatory minimums to allow for individualized sentences that restore the notion of a punishment that fits the crime.

