Mandatory minimum sentences a problem in Mississippi

In the struggle for civil rights, the federal government has intervened in the practices of many state and local jurisdictions — most of them in the South. When Little Rock, Arkansas, would not integrate its schools, President Dwight Eisenhower sent the 101st Airborne Division to Little Rock to escort the “Little Rock Nine” to class. When Gov. George Wallace stood at the “schoolhouse door” of the University of Alabama to deny the enrollment of two black students, the Kennedy administration sent a federalized National Guard to ensure the students could register and attend class. Similarly, Gov. Ross Barnett of Mississippi faced federal troops as he fomented white segregationist riots and tried to block the enrollment of James Meredith, who would become the first black student at the university.