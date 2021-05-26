Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATHM. Macquarie cut Autohome from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC raised their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised Autohome from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $99.47.