Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

By Gary Stephens
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATHM. Macquarie cut Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC raised their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.47.

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.36.
Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $999,954.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,801,326. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Beach Point Capital Management LP Sells 155,379 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Beach Point Capital Management LP reduced its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,379 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells $1,283,938.92 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $1,283,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Brokerages Expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
RMB Capital Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,882 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
$179.13 Million in Sales Expected for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to announce sales of $179.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.46 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $159.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “
Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMAL. Barclays increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.
Zacks Investment Research Lowers CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “. Kamada stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Kamada...
Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Integer stock opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio...
Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “. Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.87.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.
Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “
Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.