Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Smyrna, DE

FEMA Mitigation Grant Application Period Open

delaware.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Smyrna – The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for DR-4566 Tropical Storm Isaias funding notice has been announced. The application period started in May 2021, with up to $2,000,000 in available funding for mitigation projects. The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) is intended to assist state agencies and local governments in implementing long-term hazard mitigation planning and projects following a Presidential major disaster declaration. More detailed information regarding the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program can be found at https://www.fema.gov/grants/mitigation.

news.delaware.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Smyrna, DE
Government
Local
Delaware Government
City
Smyrna, DE
Local
Delaware Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#State Agencies#News Agencies#State Governments#Hmgp#Dema#Mitigation Grants#Mitigation Projects#Eligible Projects#Review#July#Storm#Isaias
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Delaware StatePosted by
Delaware Business Times

Analysts add $429M to Delaware FY22 budget limit

DOVER – The state’s independent fiscal analysts continued their positive outlook for the coming months, despite the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, by raising Delaware’s budget limit for next fiscal year by $429.3 million on Monday to a total of more than $5.9 billion. Ever since the pandemic struck,...
Delaware StateWDEL 1150AM

Federal funds are available for Delaware restaurants hit hard by the pandemic

If you own a restaurant in Delaware whose profits were pulverized by the pandemic, help is available from the federal Small Business Administration. Since the $29,000,000,000.00 Restaurant Revitalization Program launched Monday, more than $60,000,000,000.00 worth of applications have come in, but not to worry, said Delaware SBA Director John Fleming.