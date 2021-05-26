FEMA Mitigation Grant Application Period Open

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Smyrna – The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for DR-4566 Tropical Storm Isaias funding notice has been announced. The application period started in May 2021, with up to $2,000,000 in available funding for mitigation projects. The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) is intended to assist state agencies and local governments in implementing long-term hazard mitigation planning and projects following a Presidential major disaster declaration. More detailed information regarding the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program can be found at https://www.fema.gov/grants/mitigation.