HVS Musings: Repurposing Hotels Is A Growing Trend Globally

By Mandeep S Lamba
hospitalitynet.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepurposing or finding adaptive reuse for hotel property is a growing trend globally. Hotels were converted into temporary quarantine centers and accommodation for frontline and essential workers at the peak of the crisis in most countries including the US, Canada, the UK, and India. Some hotel management teams such as the Stadshotellet in Sweden and Hotel Ambassador in Zurich went a step further and converted hotel rooms into pop-up restaurants to attract guests, by providing them a safe and private dining experience during the pandemic. However, hoteliers are now evaluating long-term alternative uses for their hotel properties to overcome the financial stress caused by the pandemic. Based on the location and the evolving demand in the micro-markets, hotels and resorts are being converted into co-working and boutique office spaces, co-living, senior living, student housing, affordable residential units, and even TV/movie production facilities in some cities across the world.

www.hospitalitynet.org
