Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Italy launches new 40-bln euro equity fund for virus-hit firms, sources say

By Giuseppe Fonte
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

* Around 100 companies already expressed interest in scheme

* Some firms have revenue far exceeding 500 million euros

* CDP may use fund’s resources to help key listed companies

ROME, May 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has launched a new 40 billion euro ($49 billion) equity fund tasked with helping businesses weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic, two sources close to the matter said.

The so-called “Patrimonio Rilancio” is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to be financed by the Treasury via specifically issued sovereign bonds, and managed by the CDP.

The sources said around 100 companies have already expressed a potential interest in tapping the fund, which was formally instituted at a CDP shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday.

Under the European Union’s more flexible approach to state aid in the face of the pandemic-induced recession, the fund will invest in non-financial Italian companies with revenue above 50 million euros, over the next 12 years.

The government-sponsored fund allows the CDP to help companies in severe financial difficulty through capital injections, bonds convertible into shares or risky subordinated debt, which ranks below senior debt when it comes to repayment.

Company interest so far has focused mainly on convertible bonds and subordinated debt, one of the sources said. Most of them are companies with revenue of up to 500 million euros, but there are some that far exceed that amount, the source added.

The companies, largely unlisted, operate in industries spanning hotels, textiles, agri-food, construction and infrastructure, fashion, furniture and auto parts.

CDP may also use the fund to support healthier companies alongside private investors on ordinary market terms, and to buy stakes in listed companies deemed of strategic importance.

The Treasury plans to issue by the end of 2022 up to 44 billion euros of sovereign bonds for Patrimonio Rilancio. However, Rome will use part of the overall 24.5 billion pencilled in this year for a different purpose - buying export agency SACE from CDP, in a deal worth 4.25 billion euros.

Economy Minister Daniele Franco has already approved a decree enabling the issuance of a first trance worth 3 billion euros in bonds, which CDP can use to raise liquidity on the market.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sovereign Debt#Italy#Cassa Depositi E Prestiti#Private Equity Investors#Financial Capital#Private Investors#Potential Investors#Private Capital#Cdp#Spv#Treasury#The European Union#Italian#Sace#Rome#European Union#Equity#Fund#Sovereign Bonds#Export Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Euro
Place
Rome, IT
Related
Marketsbreakingviews.com

Capital Calls: MUFG’s $9 bln fund

Concise insights on global finance. Risky business. If anyone knows how to deploy excess deposits, it should be Japanese banks, who have wrestled for decades with cash hoards and ultra-low rates. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is now planning a $9 billion fund to invest in credit, stocks and other assets in its latest effort to bolster returns, Bloomberg reports. Collectively the Japanese system is sitting on almost $3 trillion in surplus funds, even with negative domestic benchmark interest rates.
EconomyMetro International

South Korea’s Krafton to launch $5 billion plus IPO next week, sources say

HONG KONG/SEOUL (Reuters) – Krafton, the company behind blockbuster video game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), will launch its IPO early next week in what could be South Korea’s largest listing in 11 years, people familiar with the matter said. The Tencent-backed company aims to raise at least $5 billion in the...
WorldWashington Post

U.S. Pushes China on New Study; Italy Limits Astra: Virus Update

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed his Chinese counterpart in a phone call Friday to allow a new expert-led study into the origins of Covid-19. But China’s top diplomat called theories that the virus leaked from a Wuhan lab an absurd story, according to readouts from both sides. U.K....
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Germany buys Dubai data to track possible tax evasion

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has bought a trove of data that could help treasury officials track down possible tax evasion by wealthy German citizens, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday. “The data will now be evaluated by the regional tax authorities,” Scholz said in Berlin. “Tax evasion is not...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Italy halts AstraZeneca vaccine for under-60s

The Italian government said on Friday it was restricting the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people over the age of 60, after a teenager who had received the shot died from a rare form of blood clotting. Camilla Canepa died on Thursday aged 18 after being given the...
Economycorporatecomplianceinsights.com

Drawbridge Launches New Module for Private Equity Funds

NEW YORK (June 9, 2021) – Drawbridge, a premier provider of cybersecurity software and solutions to the alternative investment industry, today announced they have launched a new module in Drawbridge’s flagship technology platform designed specifically for Private Equity (PE) funds. The new module gives PE funds a single view to monitor the complete cyber risk profiles of their portfolio companies in real-time. The first offering of its kind in the industry, the module was developed in partnership with Drawbridge clients who have been confronted with a dramatic rise in cyber-attacks on their portfolio companies in terms of both size and frequency.
BusinessBBC

France's second biggest telecoms firm buys 12% of BT

France's second biggest telecoms group, Altice, has acquired a big stake in BT. Altice is owned by French telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi who also owns Sothebys and businesses in the US, Israel and Portugal. A stake of 12% is much more than would usually be considered a passive interest in...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Irish 'bad bank' NAMA raises forecast surplus to 4.25 bln euros

DUBLIN, June 10 (Reuters) - Ireland’s state-run “bad bank”, the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), on Thursday forecast it would post a lifetime surplus of 4.25 billion euros, up from its previous estimate that it would boost the government’s coffers by 4 billion euros. Seen as a major liability for...
BusinessWashington Post

Sinch to Pay $1.3 Billion for MessageMedia to Target SME Market

Sinch AB, a Swedish cloud-based platform provider that counts SoftBank Group Corp. among its biggest investors, has agreed to acquire MessageMedia Inc. in a deal it says will expand its reach among small and medium-sized businesses. Sinch, which is based in Stockholm, will pay a total enterprise value of $1.3...
Marketsb975.com

Indonesia sovereign wealth fund turns towards tech sector

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s new sovereign wealth fund is negotiating an investment deal in digital infrastructure and is exploring potential investment in the tech sector, its chief executive said on Thursday. The deal could be a first for the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) set up earlier this year. INA has...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Ledger completes new fundraising, valuing firm at over $1.5 bln

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - French technology and digital company Ledger said on Thursday that it had completed a new $380 million round of fundraising, which Ledger said gave the company a valuation of more than $1.5 billion. Ledger, which is headquartered in Paris, runs a platform called Ledger-Live which...
Metal Miningmining.com

Organisers of Nordgold IPO see its value at $5.1-$6.6 billion

Two organisers of an initial public offering (IPO) for Russia-focused gold producer Nordgold see its equity value at $5.1-billion to $6.6-billion, three financial market sources told Reuters on Thursday. Gazprombank put it at $5.1-billion to $6.6-billion, while Renaissance sees it at $5.4-billion to $6.3-billion, the sources said, adding books were...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Billionaire's Altice group buys 12% BT stake in support of fibre plans

LONDON/PARIS (Reuters) -Telecoms billionaire Patrick Drahi has bought a 12.1% stake worth about 2.2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) in BT Group, backing its ambition to build a nationwide fibre broadband network. Drahi’s newly-created vehicle Altice UK announced the holding in a statement on Thursday which drove BT’s shares to a...