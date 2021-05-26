Cancel
Ringgold County, IA

Juanita Mills

Cover picture for the articleJuanita Louise Mills, daughter of Roy Vanderflught and Gladys Marie Allen Vanderflught was born March 26, 1926 in Tuskeego, Iowa and passed from this life Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 95 years of age. Juanita received her education in Ringgold County schools. She was united in marriage to Garould Mills...

