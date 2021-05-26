Cancel
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Reportedly ‘Full-On’ Dating: ‘Old Flame Is Absolutely Rekindled’

 16 days ago
Getty Images

Ben Affleck, 48, and Jennifer Lopez, 51, have been fueling romance rumors for weeks, and now a source tells Us Weekly they are “full-on dating.”

The insider says, “Jen and Ben are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes. They are full-on dating and very happy together.”

“Ben and Jen feel so close to each other very quickly,” the source added. “The old flame is absolutely rekindled. They picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other.”

Over the weekend, Jennifer was spotted with a big smile on her face while walking a few steps ahead of Ben outside of a Miami home.

TMZ reports J.Lo rented the luxury digs, which included 11 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, 3 garages, a private gym, pool, jacuzzi, spa, and guest house.

On Monday, the pair was seen arriving separately for a workout at Anatomy Miami Beach. An eyewitness told In Touch that the two “looked madly in love.”

“They even shared a kiss on the gym floor and were super playful with each other between sets,” the source added about the couple, who “did two different workouts with different trainers.”

The Miami sightings come just days after it was revealed that Jen flew to Los Angeles to spend with Ben.

Fans started speculating about another round of “Bennifer,” when they were photographed outside her home in April. The stars also participated in the Vax Live concert last month, although they did not appear together at the fundraiser.

Soon after, however, Ben and Jennifer were spotted together near a Big Sky resort in Montana. Ben has a home in the area, and the exes were seen riding together, with Ben behind the wheel and J.Lo in the passenger seat.

Lopez and Affleck started dating in 2002, and got engaged a few months later. They postponed their 2003 wedding, and ultimately split in January 2004.

Jennifer recently went through a breakup with Alex Rodriguez, while Ben was last linked to Ana de Armas.

