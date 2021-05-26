Premiere: Mha Iri parts the sky with trance inspired techno heater, ‘Angels Cry’

If you have been around the dance music scene for any amount of time then you no doubt have heard of the EDM genre. Electronic dance music, or ‘EDM,’ has grown rapidly in popularity over the past decade. Many clubs around the world have added this style of music to their party packages, and if you are looking for a great way to incorporate this style of music into your next party or event, then you need to look into EDM trance. EDM is characterized by a massive blend of different musical styles and sounds that are brought together in a seamless composition.