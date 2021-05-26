Premiere: Mha Iri parts the sky with trance inspired techno heater, ‘Angels Cry’

Reinforced Control (incl. Monrella mix) The Nature Of Our Anger (6:14) Reinforced Control (5:12) Reinforced Control (Monrella remix) (4:54) Beneath The Surface (4:49) Review: Trauma Collective mean business. Should you be in any doubt, just drop the needle on their third release and feel the wind blowing your hair back instantly. Following 12"s from ASC and Monrella, this latest payload comes from Kwartz, the Spanish producer also found lurking around Horo and other cutting edge labels. Hard as nails techno is the order of the day here, as Kwartz exorcises some industrial demons on the brilliantly clattering 'The Nature Of Our Anger'. 'Reinforced Control' is marginally more restrained, but only just. Meanwhile, Monrella returns to Trauma to remix 'Reinforced Control' with a deadly, swung groove that begs to be rocked in the club. 'Beneath The Surface' brings a total KO with a searing line in high-frequency texture and a rugged, relentless undercarriage of rhythm. What more could you ask for from a bruising beast of a techno record?