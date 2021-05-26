Top SQL Interview Test Questions & Techniques (Part 1)

On the importance of understanding and disregarding technical considerations in applied machine learning, or, When to use your putter to get out of a sand trap. The typical response to an errant golf ball landing in a sand trap is to swear, sigh, and then trudge over to the sand trap with a sand wedge. It’s not a tough decision. Every golf bag has a sand wedge, and unlike all of the other decisions about which club to use — should I use a 5 iron? a hybrid? ironwood? a 6 iron? — the sand trap has a club designed, and named, specifically for it. So you might be surprised to learn that there are serious golf professionals who advice that, whenever possible, you should use a putter in a sand trap. Why? If there is a better tool, why recommend a putter? Because the best tool is not the one that most perfectly fits the job, it’s the tool that you’re best at using for the job.