Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Top SQL Interview Test Questions & Techniques (Part 1)

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re applying for a role in Data Science, Business Analytics or really any field that deals with data, there’s a very high chance you’ll be asked to take a coding test with a SQL component in it. The test is usually conducted on a platform like Codility or HackerRank and typically serves as the initial filter for candidates applying for data-oriented roles.

towardsdatascience.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sql#Foreign Key#Hackerrank#Condition#Asc#Cte#Desc#Sql Coding Tests#Sql Interviews#Actual Test Questions#Techniques#Basic Queries#Tasks#Variation#Logic#Window Functions#Calculation#Efficiency Purposes#Accuracy#Select Rows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

6 SQL Window Functions Coding Problems On Ranking - Interview Countdown P1

Congratulation! If you are reading this article you have probably already passed the first screening interview and have been invited to the next step: a SQL coding round. Whether your next interview is due in 24 hours or in 2 weeks time, one thing is for sure: while you are doing your best to revise the most common SQL topics by solving realistic exercises, the clock is ticking.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Take your SQL from Good to Great: Part 3

This is part 3 of a 4-part series on some of my most valued SQL ‘hacks’. Check out the others in the series:. Part 3: The other JOINs (You are here 📍) Part 4: Window Functions (coming soon!) Have a suggestion for an under-appreciated SQL hack that’s made the difference...
Softwareai-summary.com

Summary: SQL Skills (if Mastered) Will Get You Better Data Science Opportunities

Data is generally complex to analyze, irrespective of what size you’re dealing with. Most data scientists and programmers are constantly looking for ways and tools to minimize bulky long log texts, to make comprehension easier and accurate. Many people think that they only need to upgrade their data skills when they get to national levels — banks, maybe Hollywood, and hopefully the FBI. But the truth is everything that works with a database, and in there lays tons of files and information.
Economyabovethelaw.com

3 Questions For An IP NFT Pioneer (Part I)

One of the more fascinating IP stories of 2021 is unfolding before our eyes, tying together the disparate strands of patents and copyrights with the unbelievable market focus on monetization of blockchain technology. On May 27, 2021, UC Berkeley announced that it was jumping on the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) bandwagon, with an upcoming auction on June 2, 2021, of patent invention disclosures owned by the university that are tied to Nobel Prize-winning inventions. With proceeds going to fund continuing research, the effort by Berkeley is clearly intended to capitalize on the frothy market for NFTs of all stripes, led by the notorious sale of a Beeple NFT for nearly $700 million and the sale of NBA highlights on NBA Top Shot for hundreds of thousands of dollars each.
Computer Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

20 Lessons learned going from Junior Data Scientist to Chief Data Scientist

3 years spent eating, sleeping, and breathing data science. When I got my first corporate “data scientist” gig a few years ago, I barely knew what a decision tree was, I had no clue about why people kept talking about random forests, and I had no grasp on what people actually meant when they talked about “AI,” which to me was primarily associated with dystopian movies. I was quite overwhelmed, to put it mildly.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Deep Learning and Transfer Learning

Various Implementations of transfer learning using Keras. It is not unusual to train complex neural network models for several days, weeks, or even months. Most of us do not have access to the vast among of data and computational resources needed to successfully train those models. That said, there are entities such as OpenAI, Facebook, Google, Facebook, etc. who do possess the resources to develop very complex, accurate, and generalizable models. What’s more, they are willing to open-source these models for us, mere-mortals, to use in our own research. The process of incorporating pre-trained models into your own model is named “Transfer Learning”.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Can We Balance Accuracy and Fairness in Machine Learning?

As people who work with code on a daily basis, it’s perhaps inevitable that data scientists sometimes default to binary thinking. Ones and zeros. Signal and noise. Statistical significance—or its absence. As Jessica Dai writes in a recent post on algorithms and fairness, we don’t have to stick to this...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to choose the right model for text classification in an organizational setting

On the importance of understanding and disregarding technical considerations in applied machine learning, or, When to use your putter to get out of a sand trap. The typical response to an errant golf ball landing in a sand trap is to swear, sigh, and then trudge over to the sand trap with a sand wedge. It’s not a tough decision. Every golf bag has a sand wedge, and unlike all of the other decisions about which club to use — should I use a 5 iron? a hybrid? ironwood? a 6 iron? — the sand trap has a club designed, and named, specifically for it. So you might be surprised to learn that there are serious golf professionals who advice that, whenever possible, you should use a putter in a sand trap. Why? If there is a better tool, why recommend a putter? Because the best tool is not the one that most perfectly fits the job, it’s the tool that you’re best at using for the job.
MarketsInfoworld

The value of time series data and TSDBs

Time series data, also called time-stamped data, is data that is observed sequentially over time and that is indexed by time. Time series data is all around us. Because all events exist in time, we are in constant contact with an immense variety of time series data. Time series data...
Computersjoshuaotwell.com

Dynamic RPAD() Function using a CASE Expression – Oracle SQL Example

I recently wrote a couple of blog posts on the SQL CASE expression with examples in MySQL. As I study and learn more about Oracle SQL, I wanted to apply a CASE expression to the RPAD() character function for dynamic string padding. Continue reading to see an example query…. Self-Promotion:
Softwaremssqltips.com

Introduction to Azure SQL Database Ledger (Preview) for Data Tampering Protection

Recently on May 25, 2021, Microsoft announced new functionality – Azure SQL Database Ledger (preview) that includes the power of Blockchain technology in Azure SQL Database for tamper-evidence capabilities in the database. In this tip, we will explore different components, features, and benefits of Azure SQL Database Ledger. Solution. Data...
alchemer.com

How to Write Better Demographic Survey Questions (With Examples)

Alchemer is an incredibly robust online survey software platform. It’s continually voted one of the best survey tools available on G2, FinancesOnline, and others. To make it even easier, we’ve created a series of blogs to help you better understand what questions to ask, when to ask them, and how to ask them so you get the answers you need.
Googledataversity.net

DataEd Webinar: Why Data Modeling Is Fundamental

To view just the slides from this presentation, click HERE>>. Because every organization produces and propagates data as part of their day-to-day operations, data trends are becoming more and more important in the mainstream business world’s consciousness. For many organizations in various industries, though, comprehension of this development begins and ends with buzzwords: “big data,” “NoSQL,” “data scientist,” and so on. Few realize that any and all solutions to their business problems, regardless of platform or relevant technology, rely to a critical extent on the data model supporting them. As such, Data Modeling is not an optional task for an organization’s data effort, but rather a vital activity that facilitates the solutions driving your business. Since quality engineering/architecture work products do not happen accidentally, the more your organization depends on automation, the more important the data models driving the engineering and architecture activities of your organization become. This webinar illustrates Data Modeling as a key activity upon which so much technology depends.
ScienceSearchengine Journal

3 Types of Data Science SEO Teams and How They Work

When it comes to successful data science for SEO, nothing is more important than having the right team in place. Challenges in obtaining and ensuring the consistency of the data, as well as in your choice of machine learning models and in the associated analyses, all benefit from having team members with different skill sets collaborating to solve them.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Faster Spark Queries with the Best of Both Worlds: Python and Scala

How to use Scala with PySpark for advanced Spark use-cases when Spark SQL and Python UDFs are too slow. Spark is the gold standard and workhorse of the big data era. Nearly all data scientists and data engineers rely on Spark for their day-to-day data workloads. But there is a typical divide between the two user groups:
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

10 Examples to Master Distribution Plots with Python Seaborn

Distribution plots are of crucial importance for EDA. The first step of any data product should be understanding the raw data. For successful and efficient products, this step occupies a substantial part of the entire workflow. There are several methods used for understanding and exploring the data. One of them...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Understanding Convolutional Neural Networks

In this article, I will train a deep neural network to classify images, but I will also give you an understanding of what is happening inside the neural network itself and how convolutions really work. We will explore the following sections. I will show you the network in action by...
ComputersDice Insights

Data Science Tops Developers’ Most-Desired Domain Skills

Which domain skills do developers most want to pursue? That’s a key question, considering how domain skills—and the specialization that comes with them—can unlock all kinds of career opportunities. HackerEarth’s 2021 Developer Survey asked developers about which domain skills interested them the most, and the response was strong: data science...
Coding & ProgrammingPCWorld

Master Python coding with 20 online courses for $20

The world may not have much in the way of graphics cards right now, but we are awash in data. If you want to channel some of that pent-up gaming energy into something productive, the world needs people who know how to work with that data. For the next seven days, you can get up to 20 online courses from Pluralsight in Python Development for $20. Each course is a subscription valid for one year.
Coding & Programmingai-summary.com

Summary: Python for Data Science Master Course (2021)

Python for Data Science Master Course (2021) Level up in Data Science using Python, master Numpy, Pandas, Data Visualisation, Web Scraping, Automation, SQL & more!. You will learn how analyse data, make interesting data visualisations, drive insights, scrape web, automate boring tasks and working with databases using SQL. Data Science...