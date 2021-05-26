Why gold is headed for the largest monthly gain since July

Shares of Orphazyme A/S blasted 383.8% higher, enough to make the Denmark-based biopharmaceutical company's stock by far the biggest gainer listed on major U.S. exchanges, prior to a trading halt. The stock, which was up as much as 1,387% at its intraday high of $77.77, was halted for volatility for the 20th time Thursday at 3:24 p.m. Eastern with the last trade at $25.30, and remains halted. The stock's rally gave the company a market capitalization of $884.3 million. The company confirmed that there was no news released Thursday. The last announcement was May 7, when the company said a pivotal trial of its treatment for Lou Gehrig's disease failed to meet primary and secondary endpoints, sending the stock plunging 32.8% that day. After Orphazyme, the next biggest gainer Thursday was Boston-based biotech Galecto Inc.'s stock , which ran up 170.0% prior to its seventh halt for volatility at 3:15 p.m. The stock's rallies comes as Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8% and the S&P 500 rose 0.5%.