Bed Bath & Beyond after partnership with DoorDash for same-day delivery

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said Wednesday that it has partnered with DoorDash Inc. to expand same-day delivery service to an additional 3,000 zip codes across the country and to about 99% of Bed Bath & Beyond and BuyBuy Baby store locations. The partnership also allows Bed Bath & Beyond to extend the same-day cutoff to 6 p.m. from 1 p.m. Bed Bath & Beyond stock soared 8.3% in Wednesday trading, and has gained 44.7% for the year to date. DoorDash stock was up 4.4% on Wednesday, but down nearly 16% for 2021 so far. The benchmark S&P 500 index has rallied 11.7% for the year so far.