Masquers Theater is back!

Director Jesse Huntwork is proud to present our 1st show in over a year! We're reopening our curtains to Noel Coward's comedy "Present Laughter"!. This lighthearted comedy is about an aging actor (Greg Becker) who is the star of the London theatrical scene at the height of his fame and adored by many. He is besieged by the demands of his estranged wife (Rosalee Chamberlain), women who want to seduce him, and a crazed playwright. But, when his best friend's wife (Zhane Serrano) forgets her house key, disaster reigns. As their world is crumbling around them, we can laugh as we watch the secretary (Marla Allsopp) and his wife attempt to keep everyone and everything together!