Masquers Theater is back!

By press release
grandcoulee.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Jesse Huntwork is proud to present our 1st show in over a year! We're reopening our curtains to Noel Coward's comedy "Present Laughter"!. This lighthearted comedy is about an aging actor (Greg Becker) who is the star of the London theatrical scene at the height of his fame and adored by many. He is besieged by the demands of his estranged wife (Rosalee Chamberlain), women who want to seduce him, and a crazed playwright. But, when his best friend's wife (Zhane Serrano) forgets her house key, disaster reigns. As their world is crumbling around them, we can laugh as we watch the secretary (Marla Allsopp) and his wife attempt to keep everyone and everything together!

www.grandcoulee.com
myrtlebeachonline.com

Playing this week in area theaters

In The Heights | Lights up on Washington Heights, a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big... The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi, who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.
Letter: Support local theaters

Letter: Support local theaters

Having lived here since territorial days and blessedly so far surviving the pandemic through God’s grace and the heroic work of health professionals developing and providing vaccination, we recently began going back to the movies. Please, Anchorage, mask/vaccine up and see the latest movies on the big screen at your local theater. There is nothing like it at home.
Theater, Streaming & Blu-Ray

Theater, Streaming & Blu-Ray

The Conjuring: The Devil made Me Do It (** ½) The third film based (extremely loosely) on the files of famed paranormal investigators, Ed and Loraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), suffers from a change in directors. James Wan, who helmed the first two installments, has stepped back and has been succeeded by Michael Chaves. Chaves does an admirable job but he doesn’t quite have the directorial prowess that Wan exhibited in the previous films.
Movieswaitsburgtimes.com

Safe to return to the theater, or is it?

Recently, we stepped into a movie house for the first time in over a year to watch A Quiet Place II. I had seen the first film, A Quiet Place, at the cinema in 2019. The sequel had been scheduled for box office release in the Spring of 2020. The director of both movies, John Krasinski, who stars in the film, was adamant that the sequel not be released to streaming during the pandemic but wait until cinema opened again.
Olympian

SPSCC brings live theater back to campus for ‘I am Nobody’s Lunch’

The South Puget Sound Community College Theatre Collective’s “I Am Nobody’s Lunch” is a play/cabaret whose premise — that finding truth is complicated when everyone seems to be lying — could have been pulled from recent news reports. But in this time of pandemic, what’s most newsworthy is that the...
MoviesCBS Austin

Why "In the Heights" is the movie that should get you back into a theater

Movies are back, and if you’re ready to go back to the movies, In the Heights is the joyous film that will have you wanting to dance down the aisle as you leave the theater. In the Heights is a dazzling film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway play, based on the book by Quiara Alegría Hudes with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of Hamilton. It takes place in a very romanticized Dominican neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York City.
nny360.com

‘In The Heights’ will mark first trip back to theaters for 96% of moviegoers polled

Now that the COVID-19 pandemic is in the rearview mirror for many, moviegoers are ready to head back into the movie theaters in droves to see “In The Heights.”. The Scott Sanders-produced, Jon M. Chu-helmed feature adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical finally hits theaters and, according to Fandango, 96% of 1,300-plus “Heights” moviegoers polled plan to make it the first movie they watch since coronavirus shut down movie theaters.
Shoreline Players Theater to reopen

Shoreline Players Theater to reopen

OSCODA – Shoreline Players is set to reopen their doors this month with two events for the community. Due to COVID-19, the Players closed their doors on March 15, 2020, which was the day they were set to open their winter production. Since then, the group has provided virtual entertainment on their Facebook page and produced a virtual version of their Annual Community Christmas Show.
Posted by
99.5 WKDQ

The Strangely Normal Experience of Going Back to the Theater

On March 10, 2020, I did something I had done every single week for the past 15 years for the last time: I took the subway into Manhattan and went to a movie theater for a press screening. The film was Bloodshot. Ten days later, all non-essential businesses were ordered closed by the governor.
Laredo Morning Times

As theaters reopen, a crucial cinematic ingredient is back: the audience

WASHINGTON - "We're home." So goes the refrain during the rapturous final scene of "In the Heights," which played at the Avalon Theatre for the cinema's grand reopening last weekend. Lin-Manuel Miranda's lyrics couldn't have been more apt on that Saturday night, as longtime patrons hugged, fist-bumped and waved in the lobby of the elegant movie palace, a beloved D.C. fixture since 1923.
Phil Dalton Theater of Illusion

Phil Dalton Theater of Illusion

Phil Dalton Theater of Illusion at Branson Star Theater. Adult tickets are $24 for 2 adults. Expires: 12/28/2021. Purchase tickets at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot on 620 Highway 5 North in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Call 870-425-3101 for more information. http://BransonStarTheater.com Phone: 417-320-3418.
Posted by
Sandy Post

Boring theater falls back on Nutz-n-Boltz to persevere through pandemic

'Once Upon a Mattress' to take the Boring Grange Hall stage this fall after a year's hiatus from larger staged productions.When the pandemic shut down indoor recreation and entertainment last spring, Nutz-n-Boltz Theater Company Co-Founder Kelly Lazenby worried it would be the end of live theater. Thankfully, the small Boring theater was able to persevere through 2020 with a series of well-attended staged readings and is ready to get back to larger staged productions this September. "The thing we've been lucky (with) in the last year is we received a lot of donations," Lazenby noted. "And we always sold...
Paste Magazine

In the Heights Welcomes Us Back to Theaters with a Resonant Understanding of Isolation and Connection

In the Heights was the first movie I bought a ticket for after getting vaccinated. I’d been back to the movies before, sparse screenings with my colleagues taking notes, but crossing that magic barrier between hallway and theater hadn’t yet recaptured the feeling of a cinematic airlock. Walking through the last in a series of concentric portals—from home to train to multiplex to auditorium—and settling into the darkness with a group of friends ready to whisper-judge a series of trailers, I found a film that’s characters and aesthetic serendipitously empathized with comfortable cages and the promises just beyond their bars. Yearning protagonists are nothing new to musicals, but In the Heights’ investment in juxtaposing isolation and connection particularly resonates with me as I reacclimate to my city.
KSDK

Loyal to Local: Gaslight Theater

ST. LOUIS — As performance venues begin to open back up, it’s a great time to get out and enjoy the arts. In today’s Loyal to Local, Show Me St. Louis featured Gaslight Theater as all the exciting things start to take place again. During the mid-1950s, Gaslight Square, which...
Youth learning the basics of theater

Youth learning the basics of theater

When is going to school in the summer actually fun? When it’s the Summer Theater Institute at Highlands Lakeside Theatre. The Summer Theater Institute at HLT is a unique educational experience for young actors in Highlands County. It is held during the month of June with extensive learning culminating with an on-stage performance as the capstone of the program.
ABC Action News

Shockheaded Peter at the Jobsite Theater

A little bit Edward Gorey, a little bit Tim Burton, Shockheaded Peter is the phantasmagorical musical staging of Heinrich Hoffman’s dark, mildly-terrifying 19th-century German children’s book Der Struwwelpeter. The show illuminates graphic cautionary tales about a cast of disobedient children like Young Harriett and her pyrotechnic tendencies, little Conrad and his insatiable thumb-sucking and a handful of other misbehaving youngsters who come to untimely and hilariously horrific ends.
boothbayregister.com

This week at the Lincoln Theater

“LCCT presents: Women in Jeopardy!” - In this riotous comedy, middle-aged mom Liz has a new man. And let’s face it … he’s just plain creepy. When a mysterious disappearance sets the community on edge, Liz’s best friends leap to the rescue as the zany caper flings them from the ‘burbs’ to the wilds of Utah; because there’s no danger great enough to stop women from solving crimes if they want to. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, Friday, June 18; two shows Saturday, June 19 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 20 at 2 and 7 p.m. The recently added 7 p.m. performance on June 20 will be general seating, masks optional, and no social distancing required. Tickets, currently available for purchase online, will also be available at the door. Tickets: $15/adult, $13/theater member, and $5/youth 18 and under.
RIDGLEA THEATER COMPLEX

RIDGLEA THEATER COMPLEX

Summertime Fun for Everyone! Big doings are coming down this summer at all three venues at THE RIDGLEA. From big shows in the THEATER to weekend partying in the ROOM and more intimate happenings in the LOUNGE, THE RIDGLEA COMPLEX is a simple solution for great music, fun drinks and more all summer.