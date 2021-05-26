WATCH: Air Force Academy Class of 2021 Graduation Ceremony

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the arrival of the Air Force Thunderbirds in Colorado Springs and scores of golden yellow sashes in place, the stage has been set Wednesday for hundreds of cadets to become officers in the U.S. Air Force.



The Air Force Academy Class of 2021 graduation ceremony is nearly a return to normal as family members return to Falcon Stadium to watch their loved ones take the next step in their military careers. Some COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, but the true focus is on the cadets.

Watch a live stream of the ceremony, including a flyover and air show performance by the Thunderbirds, in the video player above.

The day started early as family members and friends trickled into the stadium with clouds hanging overhead.

Falcon Stadium awaits a crowd at 8 a.m. Wednesday

