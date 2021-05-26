Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

WATCH: Air Force Academy Class of 2021 Graduation Ceremony

By KRDO News
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QkOCw_0aC21hYT00

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the arrival of the Air Force Thunderbirds in Colorado Springs and scores of golden yellow sashes in place, the stage has been set Wednesday for hundreds of cadets to become officers in the U.S. Air Force.

The Air Force Academy Class of 2021 graduation ceremony is nearly a return to normal as family members return to Falcon Stadium to watch their loved ones take the next step in their military careers. Some COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, but the true focus is on the cadets.

Watch a live stream of the ceremony, including a flyover and air show performance by the Thunderbirds, in the video player above.

The day started early as family members and friends trickled into the stadium with clouds hanging overhead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KSXEm_0aC21hYT00
Falcon Stadium awaits a crowd at 8 a.m. Wednesday

The post WATCH: Air Force Academy Class of 2021 Graduation Ceremony appeared first on KRDO .

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
1K+
Followers
409
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Education
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Falcon, CO
Falcon, CO
Government
Colorado Springs, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Academy#U S Air Force#Military Force#Air Force Academy Class#Air Force Academy#The U S Air Force#The Air Force Academy#Falcon Stadium#Cadets#Colo#Live Stream#Golden Yellow Sashes#Family Members#Clouds#Video#Normal#2021 Graduation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Grim at first glance, General Palmer held vision for Colorado Springs no one else had

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The history of Colorado Springs started July 31, 1871, at the corner of Cascade and Pikes Peak Avenue, but 150 years ago, it looked nothing like it does today. Of course, there were no buildings -- but also, no trees, not even water. It looked grim; so bad, in fact, The post Grim at first glance, General Palmer held vision for Colorado Springs no one else had appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Will Shaner is shooting for his Olympic dreams

Will Shaner is a student-athlete at the University of Kentucky, in the sport of rifle. Last year he qualified for the Olympics, but then the pandemic happened. He'll be in Tokyo this summer, and he'll be representing us. Shaner is from Colorado Springs, "It's amazing! I'm really excited to represent Colorado Springs. It's definitely a The post Will Shaner is shooting for his Olympic dreams appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COGazette

Complete coverage: Weidner Field opening in Colorado Springs

Weidner Field, Colorado Springs’ new multiuse stadium, debuts this week with expectations that it will help fuel a downtown development boom. Multiple sporting contests, concerts and other events are already planned. Below is a comprehensive look at the stadium and what it brings to downtown Colorado Springs.
Colorado StatePosted by
The Gazette

EDITORIAL: New Colorado Springs stadium launches a downtown renaissance

Friday marks the beginning of a renaissance in downtown Colorado Springs, with the opening of Weidner Field. It comes about just as society moves closer to the herd immunity that will end the worldwide pandemic. It comes a week after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis lifted the statewide mask mandate and announced the return of major public events. This long-sought stadium opens just as the new spring brings warmth, rain, increasing hours of sunshine, and new life to our region.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Veterans and motorcyclists gather for 14th annual ‘Defenders of Freedom’ ride

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Sunday, there will be the longest law enforcement escorted charity motorcycle procession in Colorado, which will be over 40 miles through El Paso County and the City of Fountain. It's called the Defenders of Freedom ride, which is a recognition and tribute to honor all the men and women The post Veterans and motorcyclists gather for 14th annual ‘Defenders of Freedom’ ride appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COGazette

Christian camps predict near-normal summer

During the bummer summer of 2020, COVID-19 caused many of the nation’s Christian camps to limit or cancel sessions, and three camps that stayed open spawned major outbreaks. Now, camps are welcoming 2021 as a chance to return to near-normal. “I expect the rebound for camps to be powerful, and...