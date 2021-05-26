Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Blue Cross offers healthier eating tips ahead of Memorial Day

By FOX 17 News
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lFR1Y_0aC21gfk00

Memorial Day is fast approaching and you might be wondering what to fix over the long weekend.

Blue Cross Blue Shield joined us to talk about healthier ways to grill and marinade as you fire up that grill.

To find out more healthy options click here.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Healthy Eating#Blue Cross Blue Shield#Healthier Ways#Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Advocacycannoncourier.com

American Red Cross Offers Tips For Summer Safety

Memorial Day is just around the corner, marking the unofficial start of summer and outdoor fun. The American Red Cross wants everyone to have a safe summer and offers tips and resources for the entire family. WATER SAFETY. Before going in, on or around the water, every family member should...
LifestyleEWG

Tips for a healthy and safe Memorial Day holiday weekend

It’s Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial beginning of summer. As you get ready to spread the picnic blankets, fire up the grills and enjoy the warm evenings, EWG has useful tips for helping you and your family have a healthy, safe and fun holiday weekend. Sun Safety. Wearing the right...
Nutritionstrictly-business.com

Tabitha Offers Tips for Healthy Eating for Elderly to Get their Plates in Shape

Tabitha Offers Tips for Healthy Eating for Elderly to Get their Plates in Shape. There is a lot of information out there about proper nutrition, making it difficult for people keep track of what a healthy diet entails, so Tabitha (Tabitha.org) recently offered some tips for elderly adults to maintain healthy eating habits. These tips are crucial because malnutrition in older adults can lead to various health concerns, including emphysema, arthritis, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, cancer, an overactive thyroid and urinary or respiratory infections. Weakened muscles and decreased bone mass caused by lack of protein and calcium can increase chances of falls and fractures. Those with poor nutrition also have a higher risk of hospitalization and an increased risk of post-operative complications and infections. Here are some ways to start getting your “plate in shape:”
LifestyleValley News

With Memorial Day and the summer months approaching, NFPA offers safe grilling tips and recommendations to prevent fires and injuries

Often considered the unofficial kick-off to summer, Memorial Day weekend typically includes lots of celebrations and cookouts, often with outdoor grilling as a focal point. As the holiday and summer months near, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reminds everyone of basic safety tips and precautions to grill and celebrate safely. NFPA data shows that from 2014-2018, fire departments responded to an annual average of 10,600 home fires annually involving grills, hibachis or barbecues. This includes 4,900 structure fires and 5,700 outside or unclassified fires. These fires resulted in an annual average of 10 civilian deaths, 160 civilian injuries, and $149 million in direct property damage. The peak months for grilling fires are July (18% of grilling fires), June (
LifestyleAustin American-Statesman

Bodies by Design: Simple ways to help kids eat healthier

Most kids eat too much junk. And who can blame them? Junk food tastes great. The good news is that healthy food also tastes great. Here are simple ways to help your kids eat healthier:. Chose whole foods. Processed foods are the biggest problem with our modern diet. Packaged and...
LifestyleWCPO

Tips for Healthier Summer Snacking

Summer is when many of us are on the go and that means a lot of snacking. So let's get some smarter, healthier snacking options. For this, we turned to registered dietitian nutritionist Frances Largeman-Roth for advice.
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Ch 15 program focuses on eating healthier foods

WESTFIELD-As more friends and families gather together to enjoy each other’s company – especially during the summer – creating a healthy eating plan benefits everyone, according to Jennifer Giffune, RDN. “Heart healthy eating is good for everyone, regardless of diabetes status,” said Giffune, a licensed nutritionist and registered dietitian, who...
Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

Eat Fit Dine Out Day will help support local restaurants, healthier menu options

You can show your support for healthier menu options at Acadiana restaurants Friday during Ochsner Eat Fit's annual Dine Out Day. Eat Fit, which started in New Orleans in 2012 and expanded in 2018 to Baton Rouge and Acadiana, is a campaign that helps non-chain restaurants, markets and festivals identify and create dishes that are low in calories, sugar, animal fats and sodium.
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

Safety tips for your Memorial Day weekend plans

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and with the summer holiday come exciting plans: picnicking, firing up the grill, visiting the springs, hitting the beach. Families are headed outdoors in droves as COVID-19 vaccination numbers rise with the Florida heat. But holiday fun can quickly turn dangerous without a few key safety precautions for your fun.
Day, FLfloridapolitics.com

Jimmy Patronis offers top tips for a safe Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a time to reflect on the many service members who lost their lives in the line of duty. For many Americans, celebrating the holiday means finding peace in the company of friends and loved ones, doing fun summer activities like cooking out or heading to the beach.
Florida Statehometownnewsbrevard.com

Safe grilling tips for your Memorial Day BBQ

FLORIDA — Memorial Day weekend is fast approaching. The holiday marks the traditional start of the summer season and the focus of celebrations during the 3 day weekend often centers around an out door grill where family and friends gather to barbecue their favorite dishes. Those grills can sometimes be...
Food & DrinksKSLTV

Traeger Barbecue Tips & Tricks For Memorial Day

SALT LAKE CITY — Memorial Day weekend is upon us, which means barbecuing with friends and family. If you’re hosting this year, KSL’s Jenne Anderson talked with Curtis Nations, one of Traeger’s pitmasters, about preparing the perfect barbecue ribs.
FitnessL'Observateur

Health tips for a healthier life

Build up muscle with protein Because the body needs lots of protein to strengthen your muscles, eating a meal that is full of protein reduces feeling hungry between meals. Most of the protein meals that are chosen are usually high in fats, so choosing leaner meats such as chicken, fish and beans will be better for the body and muscles.
HealthPosted by
Womanly Live

6 Tips To Help You Become Healthier

When you first start your journey on the road to a healthier lifestyle, it can be difficult staying motivated. Some days you’ll want to give up, and you might be doing it right before you start seeing any results, so how do you keep yourself on track?. When you start...