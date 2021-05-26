Blue Cross offers healthier eating tips ahead of Memorial Day

Tabitha Offers Tips for Healthy Eating for Elderly to Get their Plates in Shape. There is a lot of information out there about proper nutrition, making it difficult for people keep track of what a healthy diet entails, so Tabitha (Tabitha.org) recently offered some tips for elderly adults to maintain healthy eating habits. These tips are crucial because malnutrition in older adults can lead to various health concerns, including emphysema, arthritis, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, cancer, an overactive thyroid and urinary or respiratory infections. Weakened muscles and decreased bone mass caused by lack of protein and calcium can increase chances of falls and fractures. Those with poor nutrition also have a higher risk of hospitalization and an increased risk of post-operative complications and infections. Here are some ways to start getting your “plate in shape:”