A quick look at Python’s new match statement and how it can be used. Python 3.10 has been out for a little bit now, and has brought about a few new extra features. As with many of the releases, many of the changes to the language are not too significant and are not breaking. To be clear, this is not breaking in the traditional sense, where old code will be broken, but it is to say that code using the syntax in the future cannot use an older version of Python.