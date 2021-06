What a great time to welcome back Pride! Just as the weather gets warmer and many people are now fully vaccinated against the virus that shut down 2020's Pride celebrations, we get to welcome Pride back into the world—albeit a little changed. With the normal festivities around Pride canceled for now—namely, the always reliable sites for music and dancing, Utah Pride Festival and the Utah Pride Parade—here are a few other places to head towards if it's music, dancing and revelry that you desire. Below is a roundup of Pride events with all the DJs, performers and music you need to really get down and do Pride right, after a whole year of going without.