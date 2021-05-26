Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Matt Hancock has been politically wounded by Dominic Cummings, but the PM may keep him only to protect himself

By Jane Merrick
inews.co.uk
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the dozens of jaw-dropping revelations from Dominic Cummings’ testimony, he has reserved his most devastating criticism for Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary. Some of the allegations – if they are true and corroborated as such – are damaging enough to make Mr Hancock’s position untenable. But even if evidence does not emerge to back up Mr Cummings’ testimony, the claims on their own could be enough for the public to lose confidence in one of the key figures in charge of the pandemic.

inews.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Mark Sedwill
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#State Secretary#Cabinet Secretary#Parliamentary Secretary#Ppe#Exchequer#Commons#Mr Cummings#Mr Hancock#Health Secretary#Chair Cobra#April#Disgraceful Behaviour#Defamation#Parliamentary Privilege#Running#Memoirs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthava360.com

Matt Hancock gives evidence to MPs on UK government Covid response

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has appeared before MPs to answer questions about the UK government's handling of the pandemic . The session was part of a joint inquiry by the Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committees, which is considering what lessons can be learned from the government's response. The session took place from 0930 on 10 June 2021.
Healthcivilserviceworld.com

Hancock denies lying to prime minister

Health secretary Matt Hancock came out fighting at a joint Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology Committee hearing and refuted claims by Dominic Cummings that he was a liar who should have been sacked 15 to 20 times. The Cabinet minister appeared in front of MPs to...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Matt Hancock accused of ‘rewriting history’ with denial of PPE shortages

Matt Hancock has been accused of “trying to rewrite history” after he told a parliamentary inquiry into the Covid-19 crisis that there was never a national shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE).In four hours of testimony, the health secretary insisted that there was no evidence of anyone dying due to a shortage of PPE.And he insisted that infections from patients discharged from hospital played only a small part in importing Covid-19 into care homes, after coming under brutal attack from ex-Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings.Giving evidence to a joint hearing of the House of Commons health and science committees,...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Matt Hancock defends timing of first lockdown

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has sought to justify the timing of the first national Covid lockdown after claims a delay cost thousands of lives. He told MPs locking down earlier than 23 March 2020 would have gone against the scientific advice at the time. Ministers did challenge the scientists, he...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Hancock tells MPs: Cummings’ lack of evidence is ‘telling’

Matt Hancock has said he never lied to the prime minister and defended himself against a slew of allegations made by Dominic Cummings, from care homes to testing and PPE, saying it was “telling” the former aide had not provided evidence. At a parliamentary hearing the health secretary barely mentioned...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Matt Hancock goads Dominic Cummings as he claims Government 'operated better' after he left and the PM gave the Health Secretary his 'wholesome support' throughout the Covid crisis despite aide demanding he be sacked

Matt Hancock today goaded Dominic Cummings as he claimed the Government had 'operated better' since the PM's ex-aide left Whitehall. The Health Secretary hit back at a series of bombshell claims made by Mr Cummings as he gave evidence to MPs on the Government's handling of the coronavirus crisis. Mr...
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Dominic Cummings tweets #SackHancock as he renews hostilities by sharing post stating the Health Secretary 'still doesn't get it' that an earlier lockdown would also have been a shorter one

Dominic Cummings has reiterated his view that Matt Hancock should be sacked as he reignited hostilities with the minister today. Mathematician Timothy Gowers had tweeted that the Health Secretary was 'still not getting that earlier => shorter' when it comes to lockdowns, and Mr Cummings replied: 'Exactly #SackHancock'. Giving evidence...
HealthBBC

Matt Hancock on Dominic Cummings' call to sack him as health secretary

The health secretary says he learned Dominic Cummings had wanted him fired because it was briefed to newspapers. Questioned by Parliament’s science committee chairman Greg Clark about the “origin of this dispute”, Matt Hancock said he had “no idea” why the PM's aide wanted him sacked. He said he had...
Healthsamfordcrimson.com

‘Matt Hancock’s evidence to MPs at best unconvincing – at worst deeply insulting’

Get UK politics insight with our free daily email briefing straight to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
Public Healthlastminuteonlinenews.com

Hancock defends Covid response, hits back at Cummings

OF THE new Covid-19 cases being reported in Britain, almost 91 per cent are now delta variant, health secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday (10) while facing the MPs questions when he also defended his response to the pandemic and rejected allegations made by prime minister Boris Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings.
Worldkentlive.news

Latest as Matt Hancock denies lying to Boris Johnson about Covid response

Matt Hancock has denied lying to Boris Johnson about the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. The Health Secretary is being grilled by MPs investigating the Government's response to the global crisis. It comes after the Prime Minister’s former chief aide accused Mr Hancock of lying to the Prime Minister over Covid-19 coronavirus...
Public Healthalloaadvertiser.com

How Matt Hancock tried to rebut Dominic Cummings’ Covid claims

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has struck back at Dominic Cummings and his slew of allegations, saying the Government has improved since the former aide’s departure from No 10. The Cabinet minister on Thursday denied a series of claims which Mr Cummings hurled at him when appearing before the same committee...
CoronavirusThe Independent

Will Matt Hancock’s blame game save him from a demotion?

In his four-hour long evidence session to MPs, the greatest compliment that can be paid to Matt Hancock is that he survived, he did not add to his own considerable difficulties, and his political career may not, after all, be over. You see, in the world of Hancock, it’s China’s fault. As a novel excuse he thus neatly plays into the current Sinophobia and increasingly credible suggestions that the new coronavirus escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan. In any event, the Chinese failed to close their borders and alert the world. This is but the latest mutation of a clever stratagem developed by the secretary of state for health and social care in recent months – to spread the blame for failings on Covid across as many possible suspects as possible, as if it were a game of Cluedo. The list of suspects is long, and pinning guilt on any of them tricky.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Government has ‘operated better’ in six months since Dominic Cummings’ departure, Matt Hancock says

Matt Hancock has claimed the government has handled the Covid crisis “better” since Boris Johnson’s former top adviser Dominic Cummings left Downing Street last November.The health secretary rejected a series of allegations made by the former No 10 adviser during a parliamentary hearing on Thursday.He resisted the opportunity to get into a slanging match with the former adviser.But he gave a clear signal to MPs that they should not take Cummings’ evidence as gospel, telling them: “I’m not responsible for anybody else’s testimony, but I am really pleased to have the chance to come here to be able to tell...
Public Healthwcn247.com

UK's health minister denies claim he lied amid the pandemic

LONDON (AP) — British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended his handling of the coronavirus pandemic following a series of damaging allegations from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former top adviser. Facing questioning from lawmakers, Hancock said Thursday that he had “no idea” why Dominic Cummings had a dispute with him and that he’d become aware that Cummings had wanted him fired. Two weeks ago, Cummings told the same lawmakers investigating the virus outbreak in the U.K. that Hancock “should have been fired” for a series of lies and for a litany of errors during the pandemic. The U.K. has recorded nearly 128,000 coronavirus-related deaths, more than any other nation in Europe.
Public Healthdistincttoday.net

Matt Hancock braces for epic grilling from MPs over Covid failures

Matt Hancock today flatly denied claims from Dominic Cummings that he ‘lied’ to fellow ministers and the public about the coronavirus response as he faced a grilling from MPs. The Health Secretary replied bluntly ‘No’ when he was asked by science committee chair Greg Clark whether he had misled colleagues...