Matt Hancock has been politically wounded by Dominic Cummings, but the PM may keep him only to protect himself
In the dozens of jaw-dropping revelations from Dominic Cummings’ testimony, he has reserved his most devastating criticism for Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary. Some of the allegations – if they are true and corroborated as such – are damaging enough to make Mr Hancock’s position untenable. But even if evidence does not emerge to back up Mr Cummings’ testimony, the claims on their own could be enough for the public to lose confidence in one of the key figures in charge of the pandemic.inews.co.uk