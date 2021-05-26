Cancel
Avon, NC

Summer heating up on the Outer Banks as the Avon Fishing Pier opens for the season

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 16 days ago
AVON, N.C. - Summer is heating up on the Outer Banks and the Avon Fishing Pier is now open for the season!

The pier is a popular attraction in Avon as it spans into the Atlantic Ocean and provides beautiful views and a great place to fish.

Visitors can enjoy the pier no matter what they would like to do, fish or just watch the sunrise with a cup of coffee.

The pier is located in the Koru Villiage at 41001 NC-12 in Avon.

Last year the pier had a comeback after being closed for months due to damage from storms and high tides during a Nor'easter. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic it was still able to open, while implementing COVID-19 restrictions and regulations.

