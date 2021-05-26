Hampton Roads area reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths; More than 6K COVID-19 vaccine doses given locally in a day

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 674,082 total cases, 524,545 of which are confirmed and 149,537 are probable. There are 11,143 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,405 being confirmed and 1,738 being probable. The case numbers are up by 323, and deaths are up by 6 since Tuesday.

A total of 7,380,543 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 7,979,477 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 41,100 statewide doses given in a day. Hampton Roads administered 16% of the statewide COVID-19 vaccines given since Tuesday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated its numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 407 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 120 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 527 being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

153 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

91 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 801 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,059 in the state - that's 26% usage.

55,922 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: