Maryland State

From Ocean City to Deep Creek, Maryland prepares to kickoff GoVax summer tour

By Ryan Dickstein
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 16 days ago
Maryland is preparing to kickoff its GoVax summer tour.

The first stop will be Thursday at Union Craft Brewing in Baltimore City from 4 to 7 pm.

Free vaccines will be offered with no appointment. Anyone getting a vaccine will receive a token that can be exchanged for food or drink at the brewery.

Then it's off to Seacrets in Ocean City this Friday, May 28 from noon to 2 p.m.

No appointment is needed and it's free. Anyone getting a vaccine at Seacrets will get a savings voucher for food, beverage, or merchandise that day.

Starting that same day through June 6, another free no appointment mobile vaccination clinic will be set up at the Ocean City Convention Center from 9 am to 5 pm.

Meanwhile on Friday, a free clinic will be set up at Evolution Craft Brewing in Salisbury from noon to 6 p.m.

While you're there, get a free drink.

Finally from May 28 through June 2 a clinic will be open at the Garrett County Fairgrounds from 11 am to 7 pm.

As of Wednesday -- 42.688 percent of Maryland residents have received their second dose of either the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine, along with another 3.799 percent who got a single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

