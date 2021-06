Hot mama alert! Katy Perry took the stage during the ‘American Idol’ finale for an epic performance, she she looked incredible while singing with Hunter Metts. The season 19 finale of American Idol on May 23 featured performances from tons of big-name artists, including all three of the show’s judges. That meant that the one and only Katy Perry sang for the show’s millions of viewers. Katy sang with Hunter Metts, who was a contestant that made it to the top 7 before being eliminated earlier this season. The two teamed up for a rendition of “Thinking Of You.”