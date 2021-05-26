Cancel
Family Relationships

Alicia Keys Says Becoming A Mom Taught Her How To Say No

romper.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe name “Alicia Keys” immediately calls several descriptors to mind. Musician. Artist. Feminist. Writer. Activist. Mother. The descriptor of mother is one that Keys takes seriously. In a new interview with Bustle, the singer offered some sage words of wisdom in looking at motherhood as an act of self-care rather than self-obliteration. A way to finesse your priorities and expend your energy on what is meaningful and important.

www.romper.com
