Amazon Is Practically Giving Away This Weber Grill for Memorial Day

When it comes to grills you can count on for years thanks and take with you anywhere, there are few names as trusted Weber. Now, Weber is adding to their already fantastic line of on-the-go grills with the Weber Traveler, their newest portable gas grill. This brand-new, lightweight, compact gas grill is perfect for camping, tailgating, hiking, picnics, days at the beach, or any other scenario you could want to grill in. With 320 square inches of grilling area it’s one of the largest in the category and has more than enough room to grill an entire meal. It also optimizes gas usage, and the low-to-high temp range grill is capable of effortlessly tackling everything from morning pancakes to evening steaks. We’re not sure if there’s a perfect portable grill, but this wheeled option from Weber might be it.