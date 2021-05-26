Cancel
Brooklyn, MI

Faster Horses Festival plans 2021 return with Luke Combs, Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett

WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 16 days ago
Faster Horses Festival, dubbed the party of the summer, is returning to Michigan International Speedway in July after canceling last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 3-day festival will bring country superstars Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett and more to the Brooklyn, Mich. speedway.

Passes for the festival and camping passes are on sale now, and it runs July 16-18.

Tens of thousands of people could come to the event, as all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on July 1, according to the state.

