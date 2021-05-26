Sponsored ContentCBD vs CBG: What You Should Know

This article was originally published on CBD Hemp and Oils. To view the original article, click here.

Cannabidiol (CBD), an active chemical present in the cannabis plant, has gained wide popularity among people for its health benefits. This is one of the more than 120 cannabinoids present in the cannabis plant.

With the wide popularity achieved by CBD, other cannabinoids are also coming to the limelight. Researchers are evaluating the properties of different cannabinoids present in the cannabis plant for knowing whether they can be beneficial for humans.

One such cannabinoid that is now attracting the attention of researchers is cannabigerol (CBG). Similar to CBD, CBG also exhibits some medicinal properties without resulting in high. You can now find CBG oil in the market that can be used for treating certain diseases. However, it is yet to gain popularity in the cannabis industry when compared to CBD and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the psychoactive cannabinoid in the cannabis plant).

The terms CBD and CBG can be confusing for you. Therefore, we list some of the important details about these compounds for your knowledge.

What Is CBG?

As mentioned above, CBG is a cannabinoid present in the cannabis plant, however, its concentration can be low when compared to CBD and THC. It is considered to be the predecessor to various other cannabinoids, as CBG-A, which is the acidic form of CBG and breaks down to form CBD, CBC, CBG, and THC when heated.

CBD And CBG

CBD and CBG have some similarities. Both of them are non-intoxicating cannabinoids, so their use won’t make you high. Also, CBD and CBG interact with the same cannabinoid receptors in the human body and they are found to exhibit anti-inflammatory effects. However, some of the benefits of CBG are different from that of CBD. Therefore, you have to be aware of them for knowing the right choice for you.

Benefits Of CBG

The research and studies on CBG are limited when compared to CBD and THC. However, some studies conducted using this compound suggest that it can provide some health benefits. The following are some of the health conditions that CBG can be useful for:

Inflammatory bowel diseases

Bladder dysfunctions

Glaucoma

Huntington’s disease

Cancer

Bacterial infections

Loss of appetite

However, more studies are required about this compound for establishing its health benefits.

Similar to CBD oil, you can now get CBG oil from the market. However, the availability of CBG oil is low when compared to CBD oil. Hence, it may not be always readily available for you. You can also find small amounts of CBG in your full-spectrum CBD oil. But the concentration of this particular cannabinoid will be low in this oil.