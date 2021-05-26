AG Nessel releases statement ahead of hearing on militia extremism

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement Wednesday morning ahead of an afternoon U.S. House hearing on the rise of militia extremism.

Nessel discussed her office's work in handling last year's alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and how Michigan was the original home of the militia movement.

“Some extremist militias are driven by white supremacist ideologies, others are inspired by far-right ideologies. Regardless of motivation, combating violence is the goal and bipartisan solutions must be achieved...

“...Legitimizing militias, combined with the toxic partisan rhetoric of today and fed by misinformation and disinformation, has led to a marked rise in militia extremism," Nessel said. "It has helped to create a climate that nurtures and fosters the deep sense of grievance that extremists hold, which often manifests in violence."

Read her full statement here .

The U.S. House hearing will be streamed here at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.