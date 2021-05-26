Wrestling during COVID

The Roanoke Valley Wrestling Association recognized outstanding accomplishments by area wrestlers at their recent banquet and several Botetourt County wrestlers were honored. James River’s Hunter Forbes (Class 2, 160 pounds) and Carder Miller (Class 2, 195 pounds) were recognized as state champions. River’s Addison McCaleb and Sam Francis of Lord Botetourt received Ken Shelton Memorial Scholarships for $1,000 each and Nick Young of LB was awarded a $1,000 scholarship in the name of Stan Parker. Left to right in the photo of three wresters are Forbes, McCaleb and Miller, and in the other photo, Jeff Edmonson, vice president of the Roanoke Valley Wrestling Association, presents a scholarship to Francis.