Mental Health

Study shows the effectiveness of the 'Be Nice' campaign

By FOX 47 News
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 16 days ago
New findings reveal the effectiveness of the 'Be Nice' campaign when it comes to improving mental Health.

Grand Valley State University spent three years looking at the campaign put on by the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan.

The organization says it's a tool to help people notice, invite, challenge and empower when it comes to mental health and suicide prevention efforts in our West Michigan communities and beyond.

“After all the school visits and the interviews with students, faculty, and parents, I can honestly say that the be nice program has had a deep and lasting impact on me,” said Professor Cleveland. “The research Dr. R. Higbea and I have conducted on the program has shown me that the be nice program truly makes a difference for our students in the way they treat one another and in their mental health awareness.”

The study was conducted in 74 schools statewide and here's what it found:

• Increases mental health awareness and resources available among staff, students, and parents.

• Decreases the number of behavioral referrals and bullying incidents.

• Increases behaviors that prevent suicide.

• Increases feeling of connectedness.

• Encourages movement towards a more positive school climate.

For more information on Mental Health Foundation and Be Nice click here.

