Thanks to our friend and resident bug cook, Syvisoi Reinfenberg for sharing her family recipes for cooking cicadas!. First, a few tips on collecting cicadas. Collect ones that are close to the ground or on the base of tree trunks. Most likely they have emerged from the ground recently and their wings won’t be quite as strong and will be less likely to fly away. Put them in a container with a small amount of water so they don’t try and fly away or put them on ice. Putting them on ice or into the freezer right away will help put them down humanely. You can also cook them fresh! You may want to remove the wings in this case. Females are much tastier if you can locate them. They have a distinct ovipositor at the bottom of their abdomen. The males are hollow which allows them to make all those loud mating calls! But both are still delicious!