Port Washington, NY

Over 500 sign petition against proposed 7-Eleven in Port Washington

By Rose Weldon
theislandnow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a petition and public outcry doomed a similar proposal in Manhasset, residents of Port Washington are hoping to boot a proposed 7-Eleven from their area, with over 530 individuals signing a petition against the idea, citing traffic concerns. The proposed convenience store would be located at 1020 Port Washington...

