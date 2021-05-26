Cancel
Boston, MA

Boston Calling is coming back. Here are the headliners.

By Gintautas Dumcius
bizjournals
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Calling music festival, which was canceled this year and last year due to the pandemic, has named its headliners for its 2022 return and released early tickets. Festival organizers said a limited number of “early bird” tickets went on sale Wednesday for next year’s Memorial Day weekend shows, from May 27 to May 29.

www.bizjournals.com
