Departing Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro expects star striker Vivianne Miedema to remain at the Women’s Super League club next season.The Netherlands international’s deal runs out next year but it has been rumoured she will follow her club and national teammate Jill Roord in signing for German side VfL Wolfsburg.But Montemurro has insisted Miedema will stick around, at least for another season.He told Sky Sports: “Yeah, she has one more year on her contract. She’s still here, she’s definitely still going to be here while I’m around for one more week. I think everything has been said about Viv’s future.“I see...