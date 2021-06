Class identity is a major aspect of the Destiny game series; choosing your class is the very first thing you do in Destiny 1 and Destiny 2, and is quite possibly the most important decision you will make in the game (at least until you make more characters). There are 3 different classes to choose from: Warlocks, Hunters, and Titans, and each class has four customizable subclasses that you can tweak to your liking. Today, we’ll be taking a look at each Warlock subclass and how they stack up to each other. Which Warlock subclass is the best in Destiny 2 for Crucible? Which Warlock subclass is best for PvE content? Well, stick around and I’ll tell you everything you need to know about how these Warlock subclasses stack up against each other!